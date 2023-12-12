“It is a lot of money” - Paul Merson expresses concern over Chelsea January transfer target

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has raised concerns over Chelsea's links with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Blues are looking for solutions to their current goalscoring woes. Since joining Stamford Bridge from Villarreal this summer for a reported €37 million, Nicolas Jackson has scored just six Premier League goals. Moreover, three of those strikes came against a nine-men Tottenham Hotspur side.

The second choice in the position, Armando Broja, has netted just one goal in eight league appearances. Given these issues, Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, could be the answer to Chelsea's problems.

However, Merson has raised concerns over whether the England international can adapt to life in west London. He said in his column for Sky Sports (via Metro):

"It is a lot of money. I do think he is a really good player, but he hasn’t been at a top club yet and we are seeing that with David Raya and Moises Caicedo at the moment. It’s so different playing for Brentford, no disrespect, to playing for Arsenal or Chelsea. There’s so much scrutiny playing for the top clubs."

He added:

"Let’s take the weekend. Brentford lost to Sheffield United. What page was that report on? You hardly heard about it. However, Chelsea lost to Everton and it is headline after headline."

Despite Merson's concerns, Toney is a proven goalscorer. He's bagged 32 Premier League goals from 66 appearances for the Bees.

However, a deal for the 27-year-old striker will not be straightforward, with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing the number nine.

Where do Chelsea stand after 2-0 loss to Everton?

Mauricio Pochettino (via Getty Images)

Chelsea continue to struggle in the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (December 10). The Blues have slipped to 12th in the league standings, having registered just 19 points from 16 matches.

They're currently level on points with Brentford, Wolves and Bournemouth, who sit in 11th, 13th and 14th, respectively. The west Londoners have lost seven matches and won just five in the English top flight this season.

Next up for the Blues is a clash with Sheffield United at home, a fixture they will be expected to win. The Blades are rock bottom of the table, having managed just eight points so far this season.