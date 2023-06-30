“It was love before, maybe it’s business now” – Rio Ferdinand hits out at Manchester United over treatment of ‘professional’ player

Rio Ferdinand has termed Manchester United's treatment of David de Gea unfair. He said that the Spaniard has been loyal to the club and has caused no issues off the pitch and so deserved to be treated better.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that Manchester United rescinded their initial contract renewal offer after De Gea agreed terms. They added that the wages were significantly lower than the £375,000 he was getting from his current contract.

The Red Devils now want him to reduce the wages further, and the goalkeeper has not yet signed the new deal. Ferdinand has now criticized his former club, saying on FIVE YouTube channel:

"But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal. At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well. He's an outstanding professional."

He added:

"He's never brought the club an ounce of trouble. Never brought the club into disrepute. He's an outstanding professional and a great character. He's one of the boys. There's a lot of people calling for him to leave. They want to go and get a new goalkeeper and evolve that position. That's all understandable and fair. Everyone's entitled to an opinion."

Ferdinand continued:

"Erik ten Hag, at the end of the day, has a certain type of goalkeeper that he wants and if David de Gea isn't that goalkeeper than David de Gea has to hold his hands up and say you know what, I've had a great run here, I love it here but if the manager doesn't want me I've got to go or I'm going to be No. 2. I'm just a little bit gutted with how the club have handled this. It comes down to communication. I think Manchester United need to learn from this. They have made mistakes before with big players leaving the club in the past."

The Red Devils legend further added:

"Big players have left the club feeling like they've not been treated well. No one has the divine right to leave a club on their own terms but you want your players - especially the ones that have been there a long time and served the club well - to leave with a nice taste in their mouth. They'll be disappointed they're leaving the club as no one wants to leave the club that they've grown to love, but I'm seeing more and more players leave with a sour taste and it's not right. I don't think it's fair on the player.

"All it comes down to is communication. A little bit of appreciation. A little bit of understanding. Thinking you know what, we probably need to do this a little bit better. You owe it to a player that has been there that long to ensure they leave the club on half decent terms at least.

"David must be sitting there and thinking, 'I never dreamed that I would leave the club in this way, in this manner.' I look at it now and how does David de Gea stay? The only way he stays is if United can't get Onana or whichever goalkeeper they go for. It would be difficult for him though because he'll be looking at the club in a different light.

"It was love before, maybe it's business now. It's disappointing and I hope it gets sorted out, for David and the club's sake.'

David de Gea is also in talks with a Saudi Arabian side as per a report in Daily Mail.

Manchester United in talks to sign David de Gea's replacement

Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana this summer. They see the Cameroon goalkeeper as their No. 1 from next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Erik ten Hag is keen on a reunion with the former Ajax player. The Red Devils are willing to match Inter's asking price, which is reportedly €50 million.

David de Gea is still not out of the picture and Daily Mail have claimed that the Spaniard will be offered the chance to stay and fight for his place. Manchester United are ready to sell Dean Henderson as he is not interested in staying.

