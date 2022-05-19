"It made me sick" - PSG superstar makes hilarious claim on Kylian Mbappe's reported Real Madrid move

PSG star Marco Verratti has joked that he felt 'sick' upon hearing rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid. The midfielder claims he questioned the forward about a possible move after rumors emerged.

Real Madrid are confident of landing Mbappe this summer on a free transfer, with David Ornstein of The Athletic claiming the two parties have agreed on personal terms. The Frenchman's contract with PSG expires in the coming weeks.

While talking to Le Parisien (via Goal), Verratti was quizzed about Kylian Mbappe's reported move to Real Madrid. He joked that the possible transfer makes him sick, saying:

"When I was on my day off and I saw a notification saying that Kylian is in Madrid, it made me sick. Even if afterwards he told me: 'Don't worry, I was on holiday'. We're all waiting to find out."

When asked if he had advised Mbappe on the reported transfer, Varratti added:

"No, because he knows what I think. I wouldn't be a good advisor; in any case not an objective one. I wouldn't be thinking about his own good, but that of everyone here in Paris."

Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid would be a massive loss, admits Verratti

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly on his way to Real Madrid this summer, and Verratti admits it would be a massive blow to PSG.

He hailed the French forward as one of the best players in the world and added that he wanted him to stay put at the Parc des Princes.

In the same interview with Le Parisien, the Italian midfielder said:

"It will have an impact on the club, whatever his decision will be. He's one of the best players on the planet right now so we all want him to stay here. But when I speak with him, it's more just to have a laugh. In football, when you have something on your mind, if a decision is coming up, you don't talk about it. It's his decision, and I'm waiting for it like you are."

Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe last summer and made multiple bids, which were rejected by PSG.

