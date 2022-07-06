"It would make me very happy if Messi were to lift the cup in Qatar" - Carlos Tevez says Argentina have 'great chances' of winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

With Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni at the helm, Argentina have grown in stature over the past year and are in excellent form at the moment. In a recent interview with an Argentine news outlet, former Manchester City star Carlos Tevez has backed his compatriots to win the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Argentina have flattered to deceive in the showpiece event for the better part of their history and have not won the trophy since 1986. Carlos Tevez remains bullish about his country's chances this year, however, and has claimed that the Albicelestes have an excellent chance at the 2022 World Cup.

Veronica Brunati @verobrunati 🗣Carlos #Tevez : Me haría muy feliz que Messi levante LA COPA EN QATAR. Veo un grupo muy unido, se van de vacaciones juntos y eso no es normal. Tenemos grandes chances de poder levantar la Copa". 🗣Carlos #Tevez: Me haría muy feliz que Messi levante LA COPA EN QATAR. Veo un grupo muy unido, se van de vacaciones juntos y eso no es normal. Tenemos grandes chances de poder levantar la Copa". https://t.co/u4RTsKFAl3

"It would make me very happy if Lionel Messi were to lift the World Cup in Qatar. I see a very united group, they go on vacation together and that's not normal. We have great chances of being able to lift the cup."

The South American nation has become a formidable force under Lionel Scaloni and has assembled a particularly well-balanced squad ahead of the World Cup. Despite his struggles at PSG, Lionel Messi has been his country's creative fulcrum and remains a deadly presence in the side's forward line.

Lionel Messi eyes Argentina World Cup triumph after Finalissima victory

The Albicelestes are in excellent form at the moment

Argentina are on an astonishing streak at the moment and are unbeaten in their last 32 matches in all competitions under Lionel Scaloni. In addition to their star-studded forward line, the Albicelestes have also worked on their defensive prowess and are arguably more robust than they have ever been since the turn of the century.

Lionel Messi remains the team's spearhead and has played a pivotal role in their attacking transitions. The former Barcelona superstar has featured alongside the likes of Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero, and Gonzalo Higuain in the past but has never been able to lift the World Cup.

Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martínez, Joaquin Correa, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos, Paredes, Nicolás Tagliafico, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro, Dibu, Javier Pastore, Gio Lo Celso, Ángel Di María, Papu Gómez, Nicolás Otamendi! Argentina team for the birthday of Leandro Paredes!Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martínez, Joaquin Correa, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos, Paredes, Nicolás Tagliafico, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro, Dibu, Javier Pastore, Gio Lo Celso, Ángel Di María, Papu Gómez, Nicolás Otamendi! Argentina team for the birthday of Leandro Paredes!Lionel Messi, Lisandro Martínez, Joaquin Correa, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos, Paredes, Nicolás Tagliafico, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro, Dibu, Javier Pastore, Gio Lo Celso, Ángel Di María, Papu Gómez, Nicolás Otamendi! 🇦🇷 https://t.co/IkOBQsidPU

Tevez has given his former teammates a vote of confidence, however, and has expressed his belief in Argentina's World Cup credentials this year. The Albicelestes stunned Brazil in the Copa America final last year and have grown into an admirable outfit.

With questions regarding their ability to survive against European opposition dispelled after their 4-0 victory against Italy, Argentina are poised to put on a show in Qatar. The World Cup remains Lionel Messi's elusive holy grail at the moment and the modern-day legend could potentially add another feather to his cap this year.

