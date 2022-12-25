"It doesn't make sense" - Cristiano Ronaldo told to reduce wages to join any European club

Italian football agent Silvio Pagliari has insisted that it does not make sense for any club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on his current wages even though he is a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo had over half a year remaining on his contract with Manchester United last month. However, a series of eventually led to his premature exit from Old Trafford, much to the disappointment of many.

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2021, returning to the club 12 years after he left them for Real Madrid. He picked up right where he left off, netting 18 goals in his first season back in the Premier League.

However, things started going downhill when the 37-year-old was disappointed with the team's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. It prompted him to seek a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, but to no avail.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then found his playing time limited under Erik ten Hag. He notably stormed off the pitch after refusing to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Ronaldo then launched a scathing attack on the English giants and Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan. It resulted in the club terminating his contract just before he began his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal last month.

Even as a free agent, the Portuguese icon has struggled to find takers in Europe so far. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are the only side to have shown serious interest in acquiring his services as things stand.

Explaining Ronaldo's current situation, Pagliari explained that he is not worth investing in anymore. The Italian agent stated the forward will have to settle for a transfer to the Middle East if he does not take a significant wage cut. He told CalcioMercato.com:

"At those figures, he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is no longer worth investing in, it doesn't make sense and there isn't a European team that can afford to sign him. Either he decides to downsize or he will end his career in some happy oasis"

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a point to prove. He was determined to prove his doubters wrong after having his contract with Manchester United terminated.

He began the tournament on a positive note, scoring in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana in their opener. However, he then found himself relegated to the bench for the team's knockout matches before being eliminated.

