"It doesn't make any sense" - Manchester United legend explains why Erling Haaland would not get into Red Devils' treble winning team

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has controversially claimed that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wouldn't get into United's iconic 1998/99 treble-winning team.

Haaland, 22, has enjoyed a record-breaking start to life at the Etihad since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Norweigan frontman has bagged 52 goals in just 51 appearances across competitions. He also broke the record for the single most goals in a Premier League season and finished as top scorer with 36.

However, Yorke thinks that only one Manchester City player would get into Manchester United's heroic 1998-99 side: Kevin De Bruyne. He told the Daily Star:

"One. And he might not even get into the team, he might just be on the bench: Kevin De Bruyne."

Yorke explained his reasons for snubbing Erling Haaland by alluding to the array of attackers that were at Old Trafford at the time. The Red Devils boasted the likes of Andy Cole, Teddy Sheringham, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well as Yorke:

"I like Haaland. I think he's great. I think he's for everything. I've always raved about him. I've said to everybody, even United three/two years ago, buy this kid for £150 million [but] why would we change our striking attack when we scored all those goals?"

Yorke concluded by suggesting that the City striker would have to settle for a place on the substitutes bench:

"(He) can probably be on the bench, of course, but why would you change myself and Coley, Ole and Teddy in terms of what we brought and what we want. It doesn't make any sense."

Manchester United won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League in 1998/99. Yorke finished as the club's top scorer with 29 goals across competitions. That is a far cry from the prolific campaign City's new number nine has achieved in his debut season.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane bullish over chances of keeping Haaland quiet in FA Cup final

Varane is ready for battle with the Norweigan.

Manchester United's clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup final will be the first Manchester derby to take place in said final. The Red Devils will be tasked with trying to keep the free-scoring Erling Haaland quiet.

However, Varane is looking forward to the impending duel with the Norweigan. He told The Guardian when asked if he feared the City striker:

“Fear? No. Why?” says Varane. “Every game is a challenge and I like to challenge myself, we like to challenge other teams too as a group.”

Haaland scored a hat-trick when the two sides met in the derby at the Etihad in October. That scoreline was a 6-3 victory in the Cityzens' favor. Varane played in that match but picked up an injury just after Haaland had bagged his second of the afternoon. It was one of the Norweigan's best displays this season as he ran Erik ten Hag's side ragged.

However, Ten Hag's defense was much improved in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on January 14. So much so, that City's free-scoring forward was kept at bay, not managing to score as Manchester United clinched a vital 2-1 victory.

