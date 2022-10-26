"It would make total sense" - Thierry Henry claims Zinedine Zidane will reject Juventus as he has eyes on another job

Thierry Henry has claimed that he doesn't see Zinedine Zidane taking up the chance to potentially manage Juventus as he has eyes on becoming France's manager.

The Real Madrid legend recently hinted at a return to the dugout amidst chances of a possible vacancy for the managerial role at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus are off to a nightmare start this season, where they sit eighth in the Serie A table with 19 points from 11 games.

The 4-3 loss against SL Benfica on Tuesday, October 25, confirmed their elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is under serious pressure and it remains to be seen if the Old Lady will pull the plug on him at the end of this campaign.

Both Henry and Zidane played together for the French national team during their heyday. The two even enjoyed a short stint together at Juventus, where they shared the pitch 10 times as teammates.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Henry predicted that Zidane will turn down a chance to manage the Old Lady. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"He's been linked to lots of clubs but it's never happened. I don't think Zizou will want to do it. I can see Zidane waiting for France national team - and it would make total sense."

It would be a surprise to see France part ways with manager Didier Deschamps unless the team's form totally capitulates or he walks away from the job himself.

The 54-year-old still has years ahead of him as a manager and won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. Les Bleus finished as runner-up in the UEFA Euros 2016 under Deschamps and also managed to win the UEFA Nations League in 2021.

Rio Ferdinand unsure if Juventus is an attractive-enough prospect for Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand does not believe that a potential managerial vacancy at Juventus will excite Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman won three UEFA Champions League titles along with two La Liga trophies during his two stints as Real Madrid's manager. Ferdinand doesn't believe that Juve can offer him the same platform to win the biggest trophies in their current state.

He said (h/t Daily Mail):

"I'd be surprised if Zidane went to Juve with the team and squad that they've got. He's used to winning trophies and the Champions League."

Zidane is yet to hold a managerial role at another club apart from Real Madrid.

