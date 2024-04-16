“It makes him even greater” - UFC champion Ilia Topuria on what elevated his opinion of Lionel Messi after their meeting

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently revealed what most elevated his opinion of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi after the pair met in Florida recently.

The recently crowned featherweight champion was at the Chase stadium to watch the eight-time Balon d'Or winner take on Colorado Rapids on April 7. The Spaniard had the chance to rub shoulders with the former Barcelona forward before the game and was pleasantly surprised by his personality.

Speaking to UFC Espanol (via GOAL), he said:

“I have always admired him since I was young. Messi has been one of the people who have inspired me a lot. The humility he transmits and how legendary he is, it makes him even greater. His personality has surprised me even more in person. It was a source of pride for me.”

Topuria also bagged himself an iconic number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi and will hope it brings him good luck when he next takes to the octagon. The Spaniard has a massive fight at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he will hope to defend his title.

The Spanish champion has previously rubbed shoulders with other prominent figures in football such as Jude Bellingham and David Alaba. However, he will be particularly pleased that he got to meet Lionel Messi, who remains one of the biggest names in sports globally.

Lionel Messi wins MLS player of the matchday award

Inter Miami's Argentine maestro, Lionel Messi received the MLS Player of the Matchday award for Matchday 9 following his performance against Sporting Kansas at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (April 14)

The Argentine was majestic as his side edged their hosts 3-2 on the day to secure a needed win. The Herons could depend on a goal and an assist from their star man in the match and clutched victory in front of 72,610 fans.

Messi first helped his side on the scoresheet with a defense-splitting pass in the 18th minute to set up Diego Gomez. The World Cup winner got on the scoresheet himself with a peach of a goal in the 51st minute.

The game was decided by Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, whose goal ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions. The Barcelona legend is the first player to post at least five goals and as many assists in his first five MLS games of the season.

The Miami-based outfit will hope he can maintain his output and keep them performing well across all competitions. While this is Messi's first MLS Player of the Matchday win, he is likely to win more if he maintains his current output.

