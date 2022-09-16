"It makes me feel very proud" - Manchester United star loving chants from Red Devils' fans

Manchester United's new signing Lisandro Martinez is enjoying every bit of his life at Old Trafford following his switch to the Premier League this summer. After witnessing a massive outpouring of love from the Old Trafford faithful, the defender has come out to reveal that he is proud of the affection from the fans.

Martinez joined Manchester United from Dutch outfit Ajax this summer in a transfer worth €58 million. His arrival was met with mixed reactions. Many felt the Argentine would have a tough time against attackers in the Premier League due to his 5 ft 9 in (184 cm) frame.

However, Martinez wasted no time in showing what he's capable of, putting the naysayers in their place with a string of solid performances for the Red Devils. Within a short period of time, the Argentine has become a fan favorite at Manchester United.

During the 2-0 triumph over Sheriff in the Europa League yesterday (September 15), the Red Devils faithful paid homage to the defender. They chanted, "Argentina, Argentina," as he was substituted by Harry Maguire in the 90th minute.

Reacting to the chants, the 24-year-old couldn't hide his excitement as he admitted this gesture from the supporters made him proud. Martinez was quoted as saying by The National News:

"It makes me feel very proud, I'm really happy to feel this love from the fans. It is amazing every game they sing, 'Argentina, Argentina,' because that is my country. I love my country and if they say that it makes me feel very emotional."

Lisandro Martinez off to a brilliant start at Manchester United

Martinez in action for the Red Devils during a Premier League clash with Leicester City earlier this month.

With his reliable performances at the heart of the defense, the Argentine has managed to displace Maguire from United's starting line-up. Martinez is now the undisputed option to start alongside Raphael Varane.

So far, the defender represented the Red Devils in eight games across all competitions, starting seven of them. Martinez appears to have a massive future ahead of him at Old Trafford if he delivers on a consistent basis.

