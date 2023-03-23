"It makes perfect sense" - Louis Saha urges Erik ten Hag to sign another Ajax star for Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has urged manager Erik ten Hag to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils appointed Ten Hag as their manager last summer, and the Dutchman brought Lisandro Martinez and Antony with him to Old Trafford. The duo cost the club a combined £141.7 million in transfer fees.

Saha, who played for Manchester United between 2004 and 2008, told OLBG (h/t Metro):

"Mohammad Kudus is the kind of player Manchester United need. When you have the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield – which can be utilised easily show that he is a very talented player. He hasn’t made many mistakes and when you have these targets it makes perfect sense."

The Ghana international is a versatile player who can play as a centre-forward, down the right flank, as well as a No. 10. The 22-year-old's contract at Ajax runs until the summer of 2025.

Manchester United don't have a shortage of wingers, with Antony, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho capable of playing there. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, is a fixed starter in the No. 10 role.

Hence, the Red Devils would benefit the most from Kudus' potential arrival if they plan on using him as a striker. It remains to be seen if the Dutch outfit will be open to parting ways with the highly rated Ghanaian.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a 'better man' after Manchester United exit

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United through the back door in November after the club agreed to terminate his contract.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started just four league games under manager Erik ten Hag. An explosive interview with Piers Morgan just days before his exit is thought to have nudged the Red Devils in the direction of letting him leave.

Ronaldo has now shed light on his second spell at United, which ended on a bitter note for all parties involved. The 38-year-old told O Jogo (h/t Mirror):

"I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there’s no time for regrets. Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth... Now, I’m more prepared and learning that was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I’m a better man."

Ronaldo has been named in manager Roberto Martinez's Portugal squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. He could break the record for the most international appearances in men's football if he plays against Liechtenstein on March 23.

