"It makes the player look in a bad light" - Rio Ferdinand believes uncertainty over Paul Pogba's future could make player and Manchester United fans 'very bitter'

Paul Pogba's Manchester United contract is set to expire this summer and no new deal is close to being signed, as per several reports. Although the French superstar has refused to make a decision until the end of the season, him leaving the door open has only intensified speculation. The French midfielder is reportedly being eyed by European heavyweights like Real Madrid and PSG, and is already free to begin talks. His outspoken agent, Mino Raiola, also often fans the flames every time he publicly discusses Pogba's future.

Manchester United fans are growing increasingly frustrated and despite many accepting his imminent departure, most would just like to know.

Speaking on his podcast, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand sympathized with the fans, but also said he understood Pogba's stance on the matter.

Ferdinand believes that there's no 'perfect scenario' in this situation, but admits it could turn the player and the fans rather bitter, and it could reflect negatively on Pogba. He said:

"I just think that in all of these situations you just want clarity. You want to know, as a fan, where your players stand, where their flag is being put.

"'Are you on our side, are you in the middle, or are you thinking about going over there? Just give us a little bit of insight'.

"But at the same time I know from a player's point of view that it is very difficult. When an agent comes in and antagonizes situations, that then leaves the fans, and that player, especially the fans, very bitter, but that uncertainty and that antagonizing also makes the player look in a bad light."

Ferdinand also shared his thoughts on Pogba's agent, Raiola, who has been openly speaking to the press about his client's future.

"We don't know where Paul sits with what his agent has said," Ferdinand said.

"Knowing Paul, he wants to play football. He wants to fulfil his potential, be as good as he can and win trophies, that is all he cares about.

"He may be of the mind that his agent is speaking and he can say what he wants. But at the end of the day he may be saying: 'My situation will get sorted, I'm cool'.

"He may not hear the noise from the fans and that might just be the way that he sits and that might be fine for him.

"Some fans won't accept that, won't want that and would want to have more clarity. But you can never have a perfect scenario when it comes to this type of thing."

Paul Pogba scores first Premier League goal for Manchester United since January 2021

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Having recently returned from a long injury-forced hiatus, Pogba featured in his first Premier League match since October when Manchester United visited Burnley last night.

Although the Red Devils could only muster a 1-1 draw, the Frenchman scored his first league goal in more than a year, and it will undeniably serve as a source of great confidence for the 28-year-old.

With a Premier League top-four finish on the line, the 28-year-old could prove to be extremely crucial to the Red Devils' performance for the remainder of the season.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba #MUFC Not the result we wanted, but happy to be back on the scoresheet again Not the result we wanted, but happy to be back on the scoresheet again 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/LXqnVufpaT

