“It makes sense doesn’t it?” – Pundit labels Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as ‘lunatic’ after update over managerial appointment

beIN SPORTS pundit Richard Keys has slammed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly. He labeled the American a 'lunatic' after he reportedly asked English actor James Corden for advice. This came after Boehly appointed Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

Graham Potter became the second manager to be sacked by the new Chelsea hierarchy after he was dismissed on April 2. This came after months of inconsistency and struggles which left the Blues languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

Bruno Saltor was named caretaker manager for the 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool and was expected to hold his position until the end of the season. Numerous big names like Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, and Jose Mourinho are tipped to join Chelsea in the near future.

However, according to a report from The Sun, Boehly took Corden's advice and swiftly appointed Lampard as the new interim manager on April 6.

The Chelsea legend had a second managerial debut for the Blues to forget after losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 8. His side lacked cohesion and attack and never looked like getting back into the game after conceding in the first half.

Richard Keys took a dig at Boehly when he learned that Jesse Marsch had turned down the chance to manage Leicester City, he wrote (via Daily Express):

“Who does he [Marsch] think he is? Maybe he’s had a call from that lunatic Boehly telling him to hold off because he’s in line to replace Lampard? Boehly, we read, is now taking advice from James Corden."

He added:

"Well - it makes sense doesn’t it? Perhaps Fred Karno was engaged when he tried to call him? Seriously. What is Marsch waiting for? I don’t see him getting another offer to work in the PL.”

Despite some questionable decisions at the top, not all of Chelsea's problems can be pinned on Boehly. The American has done his share of bringing in exciting young talent, spending over £600 million to recruit the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk recently.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hints he wants Luis Enrique to be the Blues' next manager

Blues right-back Cesar Azpilicueta has hinted that he would want former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique to be Chelsea's next manager.

Enrique is a heavy favorite to replace Frank Lampard as permanent manager at the end of the season. He even reportedly flew to London to meet the club hierarchy of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Azpilicueta spoke to EFE, giving his thoughts on the club's managerial situation (via METRO):

"There are parts [of the club] who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club. We will see what happens."

When asked about Luis Enrique, he added:

"My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach."

Enrique is best known for his tenure at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. He won the treble in 2015 and has a win percentage of 76.24%, having won 138 out of 181 games in charge.

He also managed the Spanish national team from 2019 to 2022. He was, however, let go following their disappointing exit in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

