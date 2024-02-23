"It makes sense to expect a proper test" - Jurgen Klopp reacts as Liverpool learn their Europa League Round of 16 opponents

Jurgen Klopp has reacted after Liverpool learned that they will face Sparta Prague in the Europa League's Round of 16.

The Reds finished top of their Europa League group in November, winning four games and losing twice. Now, they will visit the Czech Republic's capital city on March 7, before inviting Sparta Prague for the return leg at Merseyside a week later.

Speaking to Liverpool's website, manager Jurgen Klopp discussed the draw against the Czech giants, stating (via LFC):

"The first thing to say is that at this stage of European competition it makes sense to expect a proper test and this is what we have got. Sparta Prague earned their place in the last 16 with a sensational game and result against Galatasaray. I have no doubt it was a special night for them and now they will want to continue their run."

He added:

"There is not too much time before we meet, but hopefully we can arrive there in a good condition because that is exactly what we will need."

Jurgen Klopp went on to point out Sparta Prague's good run in the Czech league:

"The Czech league tells us what a good season Sparta are having – I am pretty sure they have lost only once – so we will have to be ready. There is a lot of football to be played before then, of course, and we will take each game as it comes, but in the back of our minds we will also know that we have another exciting Europa League tie to look forward to."

Liverpool and Sparta Prague have played against each other before in the 2010-11 Europa League last 32. The Reds won that match 1-0 on aggregate, and they'll be looking to exceed those expectations this time around.

Chelsea and Liverpool set for Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Chelsea and Liverpool are preparing for a repeat of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup final, where the Reds beat the Blues in a penalty shootout. Both sides struggled to score during the game in that match, but more recently though, the Reds beat the Blues 4-1 in the Premier League.

This season, Jurgen Klopp's men have produced strong performances in the competition by scoring an impressive 13 goals in just five of their Cup games. However, they also conceded a goal in each match, which will certainly give Mauricio Pochettino's men some hope in attack.

The Reds may be concerned about the number of players they have sitting on the sidelines due to injury, but they have been in top form, winning eight of their last 10 games. On an emotional level for the fans and players, this final will also be Jurgen Klopp's last Carabao Cup match as Liverpool's manager.