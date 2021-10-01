“It makes sense” - Former Premier League star urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave Chelsea and join rivals

Carlton Palmer has backed Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Premier League giants Liverpool next year. Hudson-Odoi has been deprived of game time under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Palmer feels that Hudson-Odoi should leave Chelsea for the sake of his career and join Liverpool instead. In an exclusive chat with Football Fan Cast, Palmer said:

“Of course I can see him making that move. At the end of the day, if he’s not going to play regular football at Chelsea, then he’s going to want to leave to go and play. He’s got to, for his own development, for his own career, he’s got to play. It doesn’t seem so much now that the top clubs are too fussed about selling players to other top clubs."

Palmer pointed out that several other stars have switched teams amongst their Premier League rivals. He said:

“You’ve seen Giroud go from Arsenal to Chelsea; some might say he was at the back-end of his career so they were happy for him to go there. You’ve seen Willian go from Chelsea to Arsenal, probably Chelsea didn’t see Arsenal as a threat when he went there. If a move like that came up for him, to go to Liverpool and he could play regular football then, of course, it makes sense for the player.”

Hudson-Odoi has made four appearances so far for Chelsea this season, one of them as a substitute.

Should Hudson-Odoi leave Chelsea?

Callum Hudson-Odoi @Calteck10 A dream come true, buzzing to get my first goal and assist for the team I’ve been playing for from the age of 8 years old, hopefully many more opportunities to come 🙏🏾❤️⚽️ A dream come true, buzzing to get my first goal and assist for the team I’ve been playing for from the age of 8 years old, hopefully many more opportunities to come 🙏🏾❤️⚽️ https://t.co/dqPoW9WLOz

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who came up through the youth ranks at Chelsea, made his first team debut under Maurizio Sarri.

His impressive potential saw Bayern Munich raise interest in signing the player. However, Frank Lampard took charge of the Stamford Bridge outfit back then and ensured that Chelsea kept the winger at the club.

Hudson-Odoi had plenty of game time and continued to develop under Frank. However. But a few unlucky injuries coupled with Lampard's exit made the situation difficult for Hudson-Odoi.

New boss Thomas Tuchel prefers to opt into a five-man back system. With Chelsea's front line occupied by multiple star players, Tuchel has preferred to use Hudson-Odoi in a wing-back role.

It has raised doubts over his future as the young winger is clearly frustrated with his position on the pitch. While it is true that Hudson-Odoi has not had the best run of form of late, playing him out of position is only going to make matters worse for him.

He is a young player bereft of confidence at the moment. Maybe Tuchel can consider benching Kai Havertz, who has been atrocious for the Blues and giving Hudson-Odoi a chance on the frontline.

