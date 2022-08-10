"It makes sense for Manchester United" - Red Devils urged to sign former Chelsea star this summer

Former Rangers forward Ally McCoist has urged Manchester United to make a move for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The England international has been a revelation under Jose Mourinho since signing for AS Roma last summer. Abraham netted 17 Serie A goals in his maiden season at the Stadio Olimpico while scoring 10 more in other competitions.

The former Blues striker broke the Serie A record for most goals scored by an Englishman in a single season. The record had belonged to Gerry Hitchens, who scored 16 for Inter Milan back in 1962.

Ally McCoist has claimed that Manchester United should consider bringing the Englishman back to the Premier League. The Rangers legend has also insisted that the Blues must be regretting letting Abraham go last summer and told talkSPORT:

“It makes sense for Manchester United. The question and dilemma he will have to answer is whether he would want to move back to Chelsea or go to Manchester United."

"I tell you right now, if you’re Chelsea, I admire them for saying they probably made a mistake, and it was, because we were all scratching our heads at the time. It was not as though he wasn’t scoring goals or in any good form. I think he has been a bit unlucky at Chelsea."

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



So either he has magical powers or the curse isn’t quite as real as everyone thinks. Adam Newson @AdamNewson



“It’s cursed, it’s cursed. People tell me it’s cursed! It’s not the case we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline to come in and naturally take it."

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Thomas Tuchel also discussed why nobody has taken the No.9 shirt as yet.“It’s cursed, it’s cursed. People tell me it’s cursed! It’s not the case we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline to come in and naturally take it." Thomas Tuchel also discussed why nobody has taken the No.9 shirt as yet.“It’s cursed, it’s cursed. People tell me it’s cursed! It’s not the case we leave it open for tactical reasons, for some players in the pipeline to come in and naturally take it."football.london/chelsea-fc/new… For what it’s worth, Tammy Abraham averaged a goal every 152 minutes wearing the Chelsea No.9 shirt.So either he has magical powers or the curse isn’t quite as real as everyone thinks. twitter.com/adamnewson/sta… For what it’s worth, Tammy Abraham averaged a goal every 152 minutes wearing the Chelsea No.9 shirt. So either he has magical powers or the curse isn’t quite as real as everyone thinks. twitter.com/adamnewson/sta…

McCoist also credited Abraham for moving outside England and doing well in a foreign country. He added:

“He has gone to another country, done exceptionally well, I am just so chuffed for him. He is a player I would like to see around the England squad again. I think he is a top-class player, and he scores goals for fun.”

Tammy Abraham could be a solid signing for both Manchester United and Chelsea

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are in need of a centre-forward right now and Tammy Abraham would be a great option for both clubs.

Thomas Tuchel replaced Abraham with Romelu Lukaku, who has been loaned back to Inter Milan following a forgettable season. The Blues have also offloaded Timo Werner to RB Leipzig due to the German's struggles in front of goal over two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

IM @Iconic_Mourinho



• Uefa Champions League

• Uefa Supercup

• Uefa Europa Conference League

• Uefa Europa League If Roma win the Europa League this season, Tammy Abraham will win every European trophy possible in the space of just 3 years.• Uefa Champions League• Uefa Supercup• Uefa Europa Conference League• Uefa Europa League If Roma win the Europa League this season, Tammy Abraham will win every European trophy possible in the space of just 3 years.• Uefa Champions League✅• Uefa Supercup✅• Uefa Europa Conference League✅• Uefa Europa League⏳ https://t.co/67lzwzTCzk

The Red Devils, on the other hand, could also do with a new number nine up front and Abraham could be the answer to their problems. However, it is unlikely that Abraham will want to quit Roma after just one season.

