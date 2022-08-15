"It is a man's game again" - Liverpool legend Graeme Souness' comments on Chelsea vs Tottenham sparks sexism row

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness' comments on the eventful Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have stirred controversy.

Chelsea and Tottenham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (August 14). The match was not short of controversies on and off the pitch.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James scored for Chelsea, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane netted for the visitors. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, though, grabbed the headlines with their feud on the touchline.

Tuchel, in particular, was infuriated by the way in which Tottenham scored both their goals. The German felt Chelsea should have been awarded a free kick for a foul on Kai Havertz prior to Hojbjerg's goal.

Referee Anthony Taylor also did not take action against Tottenham's Cristian Romero for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair just before Kane's last-minute equalizer. A lot has been said about Sunday's match by pundits and fans.

Souness is someone who enjoyed the events at Stamford Bridge despite the row between Tuchel and Conte getting out of hand. The Liverpool great was particularly impressed with the referees for 'letting a lot more go'.

However, the Scot has sparked a sexism row with his comments on live television. The former midfielder's decision to refer to football as a 'man's game' has not gone down well. He said on Sky Sports [via The Daily Telegraph]:

"Referees are letting a lot more go and it allows for a better watch. It’s a man's game all of a sudden now. I thoroughly enjoyed both games today."

"I think we've got our football back, as I would enjoy football. Men at it, blow for blow, and the referee letting them get on with it."

It is worth noting that Souness made those comments while sitting with former England international Karen Carney. She appeared to raise an eyebrow when the Liverpool legend made the statement.

Souness receives backlash following comments on Chelsea vs Tottenham

Carney's former England teammate Eniola Aluko took to Twitter to call out Souness for his comments. The 35-year-old claimed that the Scot's remarks were 'not okay'. She wrote:

"Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about 'it’s a man’s game again' sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships. Come on. It’s not okay."

Eniola Aluko



Come on. It’s not okay. Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about “it’s a man’s game again” sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after @Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships.Come on. It’s not okay. Awkward turtles, Graeme Souness talking about “it’s a man’s game again” sat next to an England centurion Karen Carney, two weeks after @Lionesses end a 56 year wait and win European Championships. Come on. It’s not okay.

Chelsea and Lionesses player Bethany England also labeled the statement 'disgraceful' on Twitter. However, broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan came to Souness' defense. He wrote:

broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan came to Souness' defense. He wrote:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan I’m outraged & disgusted that Graeme Souness used the words ‘man’s game’ when talking specifically about an incident in a man’s game played by two teams of men. Especially when we’ve all spent the past few weeks talking about the ‘women’s game.’ I’m outraged & disgusted that Graeme Souness used the words ‘man’s game’ when talking specifically about an incident in a man’s game played by two teams of men. Especially when we’ve all spent the past few weeks talking about the ‘women’s game.’

England had not won a major international trophy since 1966 until the Lionesses won the UEFA European Women's Championship last month.

