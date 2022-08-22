"It may even hurt" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva posts emotional message on Twitter after 3-0 loss to Leeds United 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has posted an emotional message on social media in a bid to rally his teammates and fans after the Blues' shock 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland road on Sunday.

The west London club went into the clash with Jesse Marsch's side on the back of an impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Blues played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Spurs.

Chelsea were without their manager Thomas Tuchel, who received a red card against Spurs after a touchline altercation with Thomas Tuchel.

Against Leeds, the Premier League giants endured a dismal first half as an error from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy allowed Brenden Aaronson to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. Rodrigo doubled the Whites' advantage by nodding in a Jack Harrison free-kick just four minutes later.

Jack Harrison made matters worse for Tuchel's side by scoring Leeds' third goal in the 69th minute. Kalidou Koulibaly was then sent off in the 84th minute after being shown a second yellow card to cap off a disappointing day for the Blues.

Thiago Silva responded to the performance by urging players and fans to maintain unity and belief.

"It may cost, it may even hurt, but if we want and believe in the purpose, I know that together we will succeed," said Silva on Twitter.

Chelsea's performance raised eyebrows as they lacked ideas whilst going forward and were uncharacteristically poor in defense. They have won just one of their opening three Premier League games, scoring just one goal from open play.

Chelsea's performance against Leeds United once again highlighted their need for a striker

Chelsea's disappointing attacking display against Leeds United once again highlighted the the lack of goalscoring threat in the Blues' ranks. Despite dominating possession, they managed just three shots on goal.

Thomas Tuchel's side parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer but are yet to sign replacements for the duo.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz have been deployed as No.9's during the first three games of the season. Sterling has given some impressive displays, but the former Manchester City star is clearly more comfortable on the wings.

Havertz was deployed as a striker for the majority of the last season. However, the German lacks the physicality and killer instinct required to play the role on a regular basis.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues are currently in negotiations with Barcelona over a transfer for Gabon hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 33-year-old joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer in January and scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances during the second half of last season.

