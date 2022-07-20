"It may take a while" - Sergio Aguero provides interesting insight on Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez and Manchester City signing Erling Haaland

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has had his say on Liverpool and Manchester City's new strikers.

The two clubs have already taken England by storm, and currently, no other club can look to overtake their duopoly. Both clubs played last season without a highly recognized striker, and it saw them succeed in England but fail in Europe.

In this transfer window, the two giants went into the market for quality strikers. Liverpool snatched up Darwin Nunez and Manchester City purchased Erling Haaland.

Sharing his opinion on Stake.com, the legendary number nine said:

"It does not surprise me that there is talk of possible signings, such as that of De Jong to United, if it is confirmed. Or the confirmation of the arrival of Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, who has had a great tournament in Portugal.

"For De Jong I can say for having played with him that he has a lot of talent, with Darwin Nunez I have never played but seen his quality. These quality players are always good for teams. No team sits still and seeks to improve its squad. That means that the competition never loses interest."

Aguero also discussed Erling Haaland at Manchester City, saying:

"Logically he [Haaland] will have a period of adaptation to a league as strong as the Premier League but I think he will go through his own process and the results will be seen soon.

"I think that an elite player like him will know how to reconcile his style with that of Pep's teams. It may take a while, as it did in the beginning for me. But once he gets into gear everything will be simpler. I think he has the talent to fulfil what is asked of him, which are goals."

The battle for the Premier League title between Manchester City and Liverpool is set to begin

Liverpool and Manchester city look set to battle for the Premier League title again next season after showing intent in the current transfer window. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have strengthened their already impressive squads and are prepared to pursue domestic and continental dominance.

Liverpool brought in highly rated Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for a £85 million fee after his dominant showing for the Eagles last season. Klopp also moved to strengthen his defense for the future, bringing in Aberdeen fullback Calvin Ramsay.

Despite retaining their league title last season, Manchester City have not rested on their laurels. They have their eyes firmly set on making it a hat-trick next season and have brought in natural strikers to seal the deal. They now have Erling Haaland and Argentine wonderkid Julian Alvarez. Guardiola also moved to replace the departing Fernandinho in midfield by signing Kalvin Phillips from Leeds.

With the new campaign set to kick off in just under three weeks, both teams will now focus on meshing and putting their plans for the campaign into action. No matter what happens, the fans will be the real winners, with the campaign set to be more competitive than the previous one.

