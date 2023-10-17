"It could maybe be a good option for the future" - Jorginho makes claim about plans in the future after leaving Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has hinted at potentially becoming a manager in the future after he hangs up his boots. The Italian midfielder admitted that he was initially averse to moving into a coaching role but has become more open to the idea as he has gotten older.

In an interview on the Gunners' YouTube channel, Jorginho was backed to become a manager after he retires because of his actions on the sidelines when his team is playing.

The former Chelsea midfielder admitted he struggles to bottle his emotions as he said (as quoted by Football.London):

"I just can’t hold it. I want to help somehow when I’m on the sidelines or warming up or from the bench, I just try and help the team somehow."

When asked outright whether he would like to be a coach someday, the Italian replied:

"Maybe, to be honest, I thought it could maybe be a good option for the future. But I always thought I don't want to because just playing is already so busy and to be a coach, it is even busier. I always thought I didn't know, but now I get to my age, so maybe I'm changing my mind. I'm enjoying it, it's nice."

Arsenal signed Jorginho for just £12 million from Chelsea in the January transfer window. The Italy international currently has eight months left on his contract, which is set to expire in June 2024. He has made eight appearances across competitions this season but started just twice.

"He’s running the team" - Arsenal star told he's a 'very gifted player'

British politician Sir Keir Starmer has lavished praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. The Englishman believes the Norwegian midfielder is currently displaying his best form yet while lauding him for his leadership skills.

Starmer said on AFTV (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Look at Odegaard, I saw him come here on loan initially and I thought there’s a very gifted player. But sometimes he faded in and out of games a bit. But then Arteta made him captain and now he has the authority. He’s running the team and he’s playing the best football I think he’s ever played."

The public figure added, hailing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his player management abilities:

"And at the end of every game what does he do? He goes around the stadium clapping every fan. Like a captain, a leader, he claps every person still in the stadium. Fantastic. The player management there from Arteta is incredible."

Odegaard received the armband ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, where he captained Arsenal in a heated and impressive title race against Manchester City. He racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 37 league encounters last term.

The Norway international has had a great start to the current season as well, scoring four goals and one assist in 12 appearances across competitions.