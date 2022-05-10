"It means something in your job was wrong" - Antonio Conte hits back at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for Tottenham comments

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has advised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to focus on his own team after the German criticized Spurs' tactics at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool and Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, with Luis Diaz and Heung-min Son scoring for their respective teams. The result was a blow to the Reds' title hopes as they now sit three points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Klopp blasted Conte's side following the game, terming their tactics 'not so cool'. The German tactician was not pleased with Spurs' decision to sit back at Anfield and also accused them of time-wasting.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday 🗣️ "I don't like this football, but that's my personal problem"Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday 🗣️ "I don't like this football, but that's my personal problem"Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday 👀 https://t.co/arNp2C8zOm

Conte has now responded to Klopp's comments by suggesting that the Liverpool manager was looking for excuses after failing to win the match. The Italian coach is also of the view that Tottenham deserved to return from Anfield with three points. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"I think Klopp understood he gained one point not lost two points. Jurgen [Klopp] is intelligent, he was a bit frustrated after the game. At the same time, for us, for a top coach, it's important to be focused on your team, not your opponents. To be focused on your opponents, means you want to find an excuse or alibi because it means something in your job was wrong."

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold Conte on Klopp: "We analysed after and if there was one team that should have won it was Spurs. I think Jurgen realised Liverpool gained a point rather than losing two. It's important to be focused on your team after the game rather than look for an alibi over what went wrong." Conte on Klopp: "We analysed after and if there was one team that should have won it was Spurs. I think Jurgen realised Liverpool gained a point rather than losing two. It's important to be focused on your team after the game rather than look for an alibi over what went wrong."

Liverpool now require Manchester City to lose at least one of their remaining three games to win the Premier League. Tottenham, on the other hand, have fallen four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and face the risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clarified Tottenham comments

It would not be wrong to say that Jurgen Klopp grabbed headlines with his comments on Tottenham's tactics on Saturday. However, speaking ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Aston Villa, the German suggested that he regretted making those statements. He told a press conference [via The ECHO]:

"What I said after the Spurs game - I wouldn't [say it now]. That was just my feeling at the moment. After City were knocked out by Madrid, that was obviously difficult to take."

Despite their differences, both managers will now turn their attention towards their teams' upcoming matches. Liverpool are set to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa away from home on Tuesday night, while Spurs will lock horns with top-four rivals Arsenal at home on Wednesday.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer