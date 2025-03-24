"It might actually suit him" - Jadon Sancho's former coach sends message to Manchester United as Chelsea delay decision on signing him permanently

Dan Micciche, Jadon Sancho's former coach for England's youth teams, has urged Ruben Amorim to give the Chelsea loanee another chance at Manchester United. He believes that the Englishman can do well in his system and would be a good option.

Speaking to The Sun, Micciche claimed that Sancho can play as an inside left #10 and do well under Amorim. He believes the Chelsea loanee should not be hugging the touchline and added that the Manchester United loanee should be playing in the middle of the pitch. He said via Football Transfers:

"Jadon would have to play as a left-sided No.10, I couldn't see him play as a wing-back. Can he play there? Yeah, absolutely. I think he could play for Ruben Amorim in his system. It might actually suit him more - in terms of freeing him up. He wouldn't be hugging the touchline as much, he would in middle of the pitch more and would have more options when he gets the ball."

Chelsea have an option to sign Sancho for £25 million from Manchester United this summer. However, recent reports suggest the Blues can opt out of the obligation by paying a £5 million penalty to the Red Devils.

Chelsea urged not to sign Manchester United star by William Gallas

William Gallas spoke to Spin Genie earlier this month and claimed that Chelsea should not be signing Jadon Sancho this summer. He claimed that the Premier League is too hard for the Englishman and urged them to send him back to Manchester United. He said via GOAL:

"From what I’ve seen of Jadon Sancho, I'd pay the fee to send him back to Manchester United rather than signing him on a permanent deal. With players like him, who are so talented, I cannot understand why they cannot perform, why he cannot perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund."

“With Manchester United, he had a problem with the manager Erik ten Hag, he joined Chelsea and we thought he could perform like he did with Dortmund as he did at the beginning, but you have to be consistent. For players now, it's difficult for them to be consistent for some reason. He has to be consistent with his quality, he has to do more, but he doesn't really do what we want from him. If he goes back to Manchester United, that means he failed. That means he can't go to that next level, maybe that means the Premier League is too hard for him."

Sancho has not scored for the Blues since finding the back of the met in December when the Blues won 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur. Overall, he's netted two goals and assisted six in 28 games across competitions for Chelsea.

