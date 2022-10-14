"It might be in between" - Chis Sutton backs Newcastle United to trouble Manchester United

Former Norwich City forward Chris Sutton has predicted Newcastle United will trouble Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League clash, backing the Magpies to restrict United to a 1-1 draw.

The Mancunians, who narrowly beat Omonia Nicosia (1-0) in their UEFA Europa League Group E clash on Thursday (October 13), will welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford on Sunday (October 16). United are coming into the match on the back of an encouraging 2-1 win over Everton, but Sutton believes they might suffer in front of Eddie Howe’s free-flowing Newcastle.

Sky Sports Retro @SkySportsRetro "We've embarrassed them"



Alan Shearer, David Ginola & Philippe Albert after Newcastle's 5-0 win over Manchester United. "We've embarrassed them"Alan Shearer, David Ginola & Philippe Albert after Newcastle's 5-0 win over Manchester United. https://t.co/RaupzrJrKN

Previewing United’s upcoming meeting with the Magpies in his BBC column, Sutton wrote:

“I don't think Manchester United will win this. The only question is, will Newcastle take home three points, or just one? It's not that I don't feel Manchester United are making progress under Erik ten Hag, because they are.

“But I fancy Newcastle because they have been taking the game to their opposition, and the goals have started to flow - they have scored nine in their past two matches. I can't see Magpies boss Eddie Howe changing his approach at Old Trafford, because that's not his style.”

Sutton highlighted the tendency to blow United’s each and every result out of proportion and claimed that Sunday’s fixture might neither be a triumph nor a disaster.

Sutton concluded by saying:

“That should make things more open, which might help Manchester United. The trouble for them is that everyone scrutinizes their every result so much and it is always painted as triumph or disaster, with nothing in between.

“This week, though, it might be in between.”

Scott McTominay saves Manchester United’s blushes against lowly Omonia Nicosia

Erik ten Hag fielded a strong XI to get the better of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia in their UEFA Europa League matchday four clash on Thursday. However, a spirited performance from visiting keeper Francis Uzoho ensured that they did not enjoy a straightforward victory. The goalkeeper made a whopping 12 saves over the course of the match, with 9 of them coming from inside the box.

After successfully deflecting the efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes, amongst others, Uzoho was finally beaten by a Scott McTominay strike in added time. Jadon Sancho’s deflected shot fell into McTominay’s path in the 93rd minute and he made no mistake turning it in from eight yards out.

GOAL @goal Scott McTominay stepped up when Manchester United needed him 🦸‍♂️ Scott McTominay stepped up when Manchester United needed him 🦸‍♂️ https://t.co/fyYa194Xgm

The win kept Manchester United in second place in the Group E standings (9 points). Real Sociedad, who have picked up 12 points from four matches, are the current leaders of the pack.

Poll : 0 votes