"It might be a different story" - Chris Sutton predicts interesting scoreline for Manchester United vs West Ham United

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has given his predictions for the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham United.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last seven matches across competitions following a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 20 points from 11 matches, eight points off leaders Arsenal.

West Ham, on the other hand, will enter the match at Old Trafford on Sunday on the back of consecutive wins across competitions. David Moyes' men are 10th in the league table with 14 points from 12 matches and will want to maintain their winning momentum to rise up the table.

Sutton, writing in his BBC column, backed Manchester United to come out with all three points against the Hammers, predicting a 2-1 win.

"Losing defender Raphael Varane to injury is a blow for Manchester United but I think they will cope without him here, even though Gianluca Scamacca is a real threat.

"At the other end, it might be a different story. West Ham are a stubborn side, who are in decent form, but I don't think their backline will be good enough to keep United out," he wrote.

Sutton also wrote about Cristiano Ronaldo's recent antics and how that affects the team and manager Erik ten Hag.

"United are making progress under Erik ten Hag but he still has to deal with the distraction of being asked questions about Cristiano Ronaldo the whole time, which must be a nightmare for him. It will probably be the same again after this game, whether Ronaldo plays or not.

"Great player that he is, Ronaldo has made it all about himself when really he is just one of the squad. It is quite sad, because he is starting to destroy his legacy at Old Trafford, and he might not be there for much longer," Sutton added.

Manchester United register fourth win of 2022/23 Europa League campaign

Manchester United registered their fourth win of the 2022/23 Europa League campaign on Thursday, October 27, defeating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the first half before second-half strikes from Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo capped off a commanding win.

The win consolidated their second spot in the Group E table of the Europa League. They trail leaders Real Sociedad by three points and the upcoming clash between the top two teams in the group will decide who finishes atop the table.

