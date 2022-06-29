“It might be something that Arteta looks at and says, ‘Let’s do the business’” – Kevin Campbell identifies reason why Arsenal might sell Kieran Tierney 

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners could entertain the thought of selling Scottish defender Kieran Tierney for the right price this summer.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City (as per The Scotsman) who are in the market for a new left-back this summer. The Cityzens are preparing themselves for the potential exit of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer of 2019 for £25 million. He immediately became a regular starter for the club and a fan favorite thanks to his determination, professionalism, and defensive capabilities. However, he made just 15 Premier League appearances during his debut campaign due to injuries.

The 25-year-old missed the closing stages of last season after sustaining a serious knee injury. He was limited to just 22 Premier League games.

Campbell does not believe the Gunners are likely to part ways with the Scotland international due to his undoubted quality. He believes they could be open to doing business with Manchester City if they receive the right offer due to his injury record. Campbell said, while speaking to Football Insider:

"He won't go but football is a business at the end of the day. If Manchester City made it work in whatever way and it was beneficial for Arsenal then maybe they would be compelled to do the business. You have to remember, players will come and go. It would have to be worth Arsenal's while if they were to let him go though."

"People talk about him being captain material. He has suffered with injuries though. It might be something that Arteta looks at and says, 'Let's do the business'. It would all depend on what City would be willing to offer."

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League table last season. The club are showing signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta and will therefore be eager to keep hold of their best players.

This will help them stand a chance of continuing their development under the Spaniard and compete for a place in the top-four next season.

Manchester City could drop their interest in Arsenal's Kieran Tierney as they are close to signing Marc Cucurella

Arsenal are unlikely to part ways with Kieran Tierney due to his undoubted quality and excellent attitude on and off the field. Manchester City could therefore drop their interest in the 25-year-old and focus on completing the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old joined the Seagulls from Getafe last summer. He was one of the standout players for Graham Potter's side last season. His consistent performances helped the club finish ninth in the Premier League table, their highest ever finish in England's top flight.

He won the Brighton Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

As per ElDesmarque, Manchester City are close to signing Cucurella for a fee that is believed to be in the region of £25-30 million.

