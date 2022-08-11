“It might take time for him” – Alan Shearer refuses to back Chelsea star for instant success this season

Alan Shearer believes Chelsea forward Armando Broja will take time to establish himself as the team's main striker this season.

The Blues are currently in the midst of a striker crisis at the club. They have seen both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leave this summer to return to their former clubs, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, respectively. Lukaku has left on loan while Werner has joined the Bundesliga outfit on a permanent deal.

Shearer believes that signing a new centre-forward is a must for Thomas Tuchel's side. This is mostly down to Armando Broja not being ready to lead the attack this season.

Speaking on Match of The Day (via Chronicle Live), Alan Shearer was quoted as saying the following:

“I think they've made some very good signings. But like Everton, there is no doubt that Chelsea need that [centre] forward as well. I know they've got [Armando] Broja but it might take time for him, and in the meantime, they've lost [Romelu] Lukaku, they need [to bring in] a centre-forward."

Thomas Tuchel's side played Everton in the opening fixture of the season (August 6) and secured a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a penalty scored by Jorginho. In that particular game, the German tactician used a front three comprising of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and new signing Raheem Sterling. Armando Broja was brought in as a second-half substitute but failed to make an impact.

Broja was on loan at fellow Premier League side Southampton during the 2021-22 season. The Albanian international scored nine goals and provided an assist for the Saints in 38 appearances across all competitions. Six of those goals were scored in the Premier League.

Chelsea have been searching for a new forward this summer

Chelsea have been looking to sign a new forward this summer to replace one of Werner or Lukaku. At the time of writing, however, the Blues have failed to bring in a new striker.

Tuchel's side have been linked with a number of forwards this summer. The club were said to be interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. However, those deals have failed to materialize. The Polish forward has since gone on to sign for FC Barcelona.

Chelsea are currently chasing former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. According to Sky Sports, Chelsea could move in on the Gabonese forward along with Frenkie de Jong if the Catalans allow the pair to leave in the ongoing window.

