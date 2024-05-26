"It was my mistake" – Pep Guardiola explains what he got wrong in FA Cup final loss to Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his tactics are to blame for his side's 2-1 FA Cup final loss against rivals Manchester United at Wembley on May 25.

Earlier this Saturday, Guardiola's club failed to win a back-to-back domestic double against a spirited Red Devils side. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored a goal each in the first half, while Cityzens forward Jeremy Doku netted in the 87th minute of the clash.

Following the Premier League champions' defeat, Guardiola congratulated Erik ten Hag's outfit for their cup triumph and opined on City's faults in the FA Cup final. He told reporters (h/t The Standard):

"Congratulations to Manchester United. I think my gameplan in the first half was not good. The second half was much, much better. We were more intense, partly because we were 2-0 down and we didn't have anything to lose."

Guardiola, who completed a league double over the Red Devils, said:

"Because of my decisions, we were not in the right positions to attack them. It was my mistake, my gameplan was not good. The players know the reason why. Tactically, it was not good, I had a feeling it was not good. It didn't work, as simple as that."

When queried if Manchester City's Premier League title celebrations were to blame for their poor start in the cup final, Guardiola replied:

"No, completely the opposite. They were focused. How we reacted in the second half was very good."

Erik ten Hag asserts he will win trophies at another club if Manchester United fire him

At a post-match presser, under-pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that he is a serial winner amid speculations of him getting sacked. He said (h/t BBC):

"Two trophies in two years is not bad. Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

So far, the 54-year-old has won eight trophies in his coaching career.

Ten Hag, who replaced interim manager Ralf Rangnick in 2022, added:

"When I took over, we were in a mess. The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity. But you need a strong squad and the players to be available [to be competitive]."

Since the start of past season, Ten Hag has helped Manchester United register 68 wins and 31 defeats in 114 games across all competitions.