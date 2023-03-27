"It wasn't a money thing" - Alexis Sanchez says he rejected 'dad' Guardiola to follow in footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United's #7

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has opened up about why he decided to join Manchester United and follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Chilean international, who now plays for Ligue 1 club Marseille, revealed certain details about his transfer saga in the winter of 2018.

In January 2018, Manchester City were understood to be leading the race to secure Sanchez's services (via GOAL). The Chilean forward was presented with the opportunity to reunite with City boss Pep Guardiola, having had a stint under the Spanish manager at Barcelona.

Sanchez also revealed that Guardiola was a father figure who he kept in touch with regularly at the time. However, the Chilean snubbed the Spanish boss in favor of a move to Manchester United. He inherited the iconic No.7 shirt, once worn by Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Sanchez told La Tercera:

“I was about to go to City. I spoke to Guardiola every day, he told me happy birthday. He was like my dad. He was my dad at Barcelona and he was like my dad at City. We talked, we talked every day, he sent me messages. And everything was ready, there was a player who was going to go to Arsenal."

He added:

"Then [Arsene] Wenger tells me you are not leaving because the other player did not want to come and they do not have another. Suddenly the cell phone rings. Mourinho tells me: ‘Alexis, here is the seven [shirt] available for you’.”

Sanchez has registered 45 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, scoring five goals and nine assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr following his fallout with Manchester United, seems to be enjoying life in Riyadh. The Portuguese superstar has bagged nine goals and two assists in eight Saudi Pro League appearances this term.

"It was a dream" - Alexis Sanchez on his time at Manchester United wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt

Sanchez then stated that he had no regrets about joining Manchester United instead of Pep Guardiola's City. The Chilean insisted that he was proud to wear the iconic No.7 shirt once donned by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, and David Beckham.

Sanchez said (in the aforementioned interview with La Tercera):

"There I said, Chilean footballer playing for Manchester United, something that has never happened. With the seven of Cantona, Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and now a Chilean had it, it was a dream."

He added:

"I don't regret going to United, things happen for a reason. I would have liked to go to City, yes. We would have won the Champions League by now. In the final I would have done something."

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 346 appearances across competitions over two stints at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists.

