“It very much surprised me” – Mikel Arteta reacts to ‘quality’ goal from William Saliba during Arsenal win over Bournemouth

Arsenal added another win to their exciting Premier League form, beating Bournemouth 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium. While the first two goals came from skipper Martin Odegaard, the third was a surprise strike from William Saliba.

Understandably, the defender's goal impressed Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, who spoke about it in glowing terms.

Responding to questions from the press after the game (via Arsenal), the Spanish tactician discussed Saliba's goal:

“We’ve been training that all week! It very much surprised me. Individual talent, a moment of quality - I don’t know how you’re going to call it but I don’t think anybody expected it and it was great. I’m so happy for the boy.”

Arsenal @Arsenal



#BOUARS When your centre back puts it top bins 🗑 When your centre back puts it top bins 🗑 #BOUARS https://t.co/JRNLL7Hq9V

It was a remarkable effort from the young centre-back who has only just broken into the first team at the Emirates Stadium. The play started with a short free-kick which Gabriel Martinelli took down the right flank and crossed into the far post for Granit Xhaka.

The defensive midfielder squared the ball for Saliba, who took a one-time curler over the crowded box and into the top right corner.

The 21-year-old has only just started his Arsenal career, having gone on loan to three Ligue 1 clubs in France since he turned professional. He has made an appearance in all three games so far this season, and with his goal set to increase his stock, he will likely be a regular name in the starting lineup hereon.

Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Match report

It was a memorable day for the Gooners as their vibrant young outfit hammered the Cherries with three goals and conceded none. The first goal came in just the fifth minute, with Martin Odegaard scoring the rebound after a brilliant run from Gabriel Jesus and a miss from Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal @Arsenal

Three Premier League points.

Three Premier League wins.



#BOUARS Three Premier League goals.Three Premier League points.Three Premier League wins. Three Premier League goals. Three Premier League points. Three Premier League wins.#BOUARS https://t.co/lcwZHPI1xr

The second goal came in the 11th minute, only showing how easy it was for the Gunners to unravel Bournemouth's tightly weaved defense. Once again, it was Odegaard who found the goal, courtesy a poor first touch from Jesus.

The Brazilian received a hard low cross from Ben White and tried to control it, but could only set it in the Norwegian's path.

Saliba's goal came just before the hour mark, rounding up a brilliant show on display from Arsenal. Jesus also had his name crossed off the scoresheet later on, as he was adjudged to be offside by VAR.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat