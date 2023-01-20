 "It must be the gloves" - Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez reacts to fan's tweet about him being the best winger

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has reacted hilariously to a fan’s claim that he is the world’s winger when he wears gloves. Replying to the fan on Twitter, the Algerian ace said that it must be the gloves that made him great.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City recorded a stunning 4-2 comeback win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday night (19 January). Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal put the north Londoners 2-0 up at the end of the first half, leaving City with a mountain to climb in the second 45.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland each scored a goal early in the second half to restore parity before Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace to seal a memorable win at the Etihad Stadium. Expectedly, Riyad Mahrez’s stunning display had fans swooning over him.

One such City fan suggested that Riyad Mahrez turned into the best winger in the world when he wore gloves. The former Leicester City winger cheekily replied that the magic truly lay with the gloves.

The fan, Darius Snow, said:

“riyad you’re the best winter on earth when you wear gloves”

To which, the City ace replied:

“It must be the gloves yes 😆😆💙💙”

Riyad Mahrez has been in impressive form for the defending Premier League champions this season, scoring 10 times and providing three assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola warns Arsenal will destroy them if they don’t pull up their socks

Manchester City showed impressive resilience and mental fortitude in their exhilarating comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Their manager Pep Guardiola, however, was far from impressed with their first-half display and claimed that they would be destroyed by Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“We cannot deny how happy we are but we are far away from the team that we were," said Guardiola (via NDTV Sports).

“I want a reaction from all the club, not just the players. We are a happy flowers organization. I don't want to be, I want to beat Arsenal. If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us.”

Guardiola’s Manchester City currently find themselves five points behind the Gunners in the Premier League standings, having played a game more than the Londoners.

🗣️ “I want to beat Arsenal but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us.” Pep Guardiola following his sides 4-2 comeback win against Tottenham last night. https://t.co/EAF8lYpDzK

City will take on Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on 27 January before facing them in the league on 15 February.

