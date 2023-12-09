"It must be a miracle" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts surprise scoreline for Luton Town vs Manchester City

Former Manchester United hitman Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Manchester City's Premier League visit to Luton Town on Sunday (December 9).

Pep Guardiola's side are coming off a shock 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa in midweek and are winless in the league in four games. The Cityzens had drawn their three previous fixtures (Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur) before the Villa defeat.

After 15 games, the champions have slipped to fourth in the standings, six points behind leaders Arsenal (36). Meanwhile, Luton gave a good account of themselves against the Gunners in midweek.

In a seven-goal thriller, the hosts twice pegged back Mikel Arteta's side before leading in the 57th minute. The Gunners, though, bagged a 97th-minute winner to take home all three points.

Berbatov anticipates another hard-fought game at Kenilworth Road but expects City's superior quality to prevail.

"Kenilworth is not an easy place to go, " wrote the Bulgarian for Metro. "But what can you say? If you say Luton to win, it’s a bit too much in my opinion. City are City. It doesn’t matter if they lost 1-0 against Aston Villa. Their form won’t bother anyone.

"To be honest, it must be a miracle for Luton to win. The quality of Man City is so, so superior. Luton will try to bully them in a way. They will pass, run, put in the effort and hope for the best. City will play, play, play. Honestly, I think City will win."

City are in the midst of their longest winless league run under Guardiola since April 2017.

Luton Town vs Manchester City: A few interesting tidbits

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are meeting Luton Town for the first time since clashing in the third division in April 1999. City won that game 2-0 at their erstwhile home of Maine Road.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in nine games against Luton - winning four - since 1986. Interestingly, the Hatters - playing for the first time in the Premier League - have floored the then reigning top-flight champions at home in their last seven meetings between 1986 and 1992.

City's legendary manager Guardiola has never gone five league games without a win. City's longest such stretch came in 2009, when they went seven games unbeaten under Mark Hughes.