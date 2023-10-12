"It must be something personal" - Liverpool star who got suspended for outspoken comments on manager Rafa Benitez appoints as manager of Bordeaux

Former Liverpool midfielder Albert Riera has taken up the role of manager of one of his former sides, Bordeaux, in France. The appointment of the midfielder brought back memories of his infamous spat with manager Rafa Benitez during his latter days as a Liverpool player.

French Ligue 2 side Bordeaux have turned to former star Riera to help them find their way back into the top flight in France. The Spaniard has had an impressive start to life as a manager, with the French side paying to release him from his contract with Slovenian side Celje.

Albert Riera is most famous for his time in the Premier League with Liverpool, where he played between 2008 and 2010. Riera made 56 appearances for the Reds after joining from Spanish outfit Espanyol.

Riera earned himself a suspension in his second season with the Reds after an angry outburst against then-manager Rafa Benitez. The versatile Spaniard was not starting games as he used to for the side, and he accused Benitez of having a personal problem with him.

He said:

"When the coach says nothing to you and you are well, with no physical problems and training well, you cannot help but think it must be something personal."

Liverpool handed Riera a two-week suspension, after which he never appeared for the club again due to an injury. He joined Olympiacos on loan in 2010 before signing a permanent deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2011.

Now 41, Riera has revealed that becoming a manager has helped him see things from a different perspective. He told The Liverpool Echo that he has apologized to Benitez, who is now in charge of Celta Vigo.

Former Liverpool star joins an impressive list of Spanish tacticians

In recent years, Spain has produced some of the finest managers in professional football. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola leads the way, followed by PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Younger managers have emerged at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Xavi at Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso is doing very well in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, and Andoni Iraola is another highly-rated young manager from Spain.

Albert Riera has already enjoyed silverware in his career, having won the league and Cup double last season with Olimpija Ljubljana. He joined Celje this summer and had an impressive start to life at the club, earning him a move to Bordeaux.

Bordeaux are in their second season in the French second division and will be eager to return to the top flight.