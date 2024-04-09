"It is natural for him to lose emotional and mental focus" – Al-Hilal coach reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo red card in Saudi Super Cup semi-final

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo acted out to get sent off in Al-Nassr's 2-1 Saudi Super Cup semi-final loss in Abu Dhabi on Monday (April 8).

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal extended their world-record winning streak to 33 outings with a victory over Al-Nassr at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium. After Al-Hilal great Salem Al-Dawsari netted the opener just after the hour-mark, Barcelona flop Malcom doubled his side's lead after heading in Michael's pinpoint cross in the 72nd minute.

Afterwards, Ronaldo was shown a straight red card after a bust-up with an Al-Hilal defender. The 39-year-old attacker elbowed Ali Al-Bulayhi two times in his chest in the 86th minute before ex-Liverpool man Sadio Mane pulled one back for Al-Nassr deep in injury time.

At a post-match press conference, Jesus was queried to comment on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's sending off in the heated clash against his side. He replied (h/t X/@TheNassrZone):

"He is one of the most important players in the world and is a role model for many, but in his career, he is not accustomed to losing, so it is natural for him to lose his temper when he loses, as well as to lose emotional and mental focus in matches in which he loses."

Ronaldo, who received his 12th red card of his career on Monday, has been in fine form for Al-Nassr this season. He has scored 36 goals and laid out 12 assists in 37 matches across all competitions for his team.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, are scheduled to face Al-Ittihad, who beat Al-Wehda 2-1 in their semi-final clash, in the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday (April 11).

Juventus loanee Matias Soule opens up on chat with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

During a recent interview with ESPN, Juventus loanee Matias Soule opened up on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and a conversation in the past. He stated (h/t OneFootball):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has always been an idol for me. I was surprised by how good he was in person. I didn't know him, but I listened to what was said about him. He is a genius. I remember one day, we went to lunch and he sat next to me, I had never spoken to him. I was surprised because I wasn't expecting it at all. He told me everything: about the cars he had, what Madrid was like...."

During his time in Turin between 2018 and 2021, the Portugal international guided Juventus to five trophies. He contributed 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 matches across competitions for the Serie A giants.

Soule, on the other hand, is currently relishing a stellar time out on loan at Serie A club Frosinone. The 20-year-old Argentine winger has netted 10 goals and laid out two assists in 29 league games this season.

