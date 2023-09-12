“It is not necessarily logical” – France midfielder Adrien Rabiot offers interesting response on 2023 Ballon d'Or snub

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot was surprised when he did not make the Ballon d'Or top 30 list. He does not think the list is logical, and believes most get selected because of a couple of good matches in the Champions League.

Ballon d'Or list was announced last week, with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland leading the chase for the award this year. The two have been named the favorites by GOAL after helping their respective teams win the FIFA World Cup and the treble, respectively.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Rabiot expressed his shock at not being among the top 30 for the Ballon d'Or this year. He believes that the list is made because of 1-2 UEFA Champions League matches and not the entire season. He said:

“Indifferent no, because I tell myself that I still had a very good season on an individual level and because seeing certain players who appear there, I thought that it is not necessarily logical. But I’ve never been someone who looks for individual rewards, I’m focused on the collective, and those who decide all that perhaps don’t have a player’s entire season in mind. Sometimes one or two good matches in the Champions League can be enough.”

Rabiot was close to leaving Juventus this summer, but decided to sign a new deal and extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Lionel Messi not interested in Ballon d'Or trophy

Lionel Messi has stated that he is no longer focused on winning the Ballon d'Or. He claimed that his main aim was always winning trophies for the team and getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup last year was his best reward.

He told SPORT earlier this year:

"I think I have said it many times during my career: the Ballon d’Or is a very important award because of what it means. For its recognition, it is one of the nicest awards in the world at an individual level. But I never gave importance to individual awards. The most important thing was the collective awards."

He added:

"I was lucky enough to win everything in my career, and the World Cup was what I was missing. That’s why now, after Qatar, I’m thinking much less about that award. Now I’m enjoying my moment. I’m not thinking about the Ballon d’Or. If it comes, fine; and if not, I am satisfied that I have achieved my objectives."

Lionel Messi played a key role in Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup last year and helped PSG win the Ligue 1 too. He made an instant impact at Inter Miami too and helped them win the Leagues Cup title.