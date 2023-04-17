"It needs to be addressed now" - Frank Lampard astonishingly admits his Chelsea players are not as fit as their Premier League rivals

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard has surprisingly conceded that his players are not as fit as their Premier League rivals. Lampard, who was sacked by Everton earlier this season, returned to Chelsea for a second stint following Graham Potter's sacking but this time as caretaker manager.

He admitted that his players are tired and not at the same level physically as other Premier League clubs. The former midfielder made the comments in the aftermath of the Blues' 2-1 league defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lampard said (via Evening Standard):

“At the minute, it has been mostly conversations and meetings than training pitch stuff. Training pitch stuff was all pretty walkthrough and low level because of the [tiredness] in the legs.

“It is more about speaking to the players individually. When we do get the chance to work, I think the team needs some physical work. I think that’s important for us because at this level you have to be right on the limit and we are not on the limit right now.

“I think that can be a capacity thing with the players for whatever reason. It doesn’t matter how we got there but it needs to be addressed now.”

He added:

“I think maybe when some players are lacking confidence then it can be seen as a hunger thing. When you are a yard short, you are just a yard short. Or when you are receiving the ball and not confident, you take your first touch backwards.

“That can sometimes feel like a hunger or lack of passion thing but I don’t feel that. I feel like the players are hungry to be successful as Chelsea players.”

Frank Lampard rejects suggestions that Chelsea's image has taken a hit this season

Lampard was asked during a recent press conference if Chelsea's image has taken a hit after a sub-par ongoing season, especially after multiple new signings. He rejected those suggestions, saying:

“I don’t care what they think of us as a club. In the early [Roman] Abramovich years, I suppose, everyone hated us and we won. So I don’t think we should think that.

“We want to strive to be the team where people have a respect for you and understand what they are going to get. At the minute, we are not giving that.”

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League table and are now preparing to welcome Real Madrid for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. Los Blancos lead the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

