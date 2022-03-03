“It was never a business for him” – Chelsea fans salute Roman Abramovich for deciding to protect club at all costs

Chelsea fans have lauded their billionaire owner Roman Abramovich for not treating the club as just another business entity.

Abramovich announced on Wednesday that he is willing to sell Chelsea Football Club in light of the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The billionaire could face sanctions from the UK government, as he is reported to have close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Roman Abramovich had earlier handed over the 'care and stewardship' to the club's trustees, and has now decided to sell the club, to avoid it being seized by the UK government.

Abramovich also said in his statement that the net proceeds from the sale will be donated to help war victims in Ukraine. He also wrote off the £1.5 billion he had loaned to the club, which they have used to bring in world-class players.

Since the Russian took over Chelsea in 2003, the club has seen major success. They have won five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles in his reign. They have also won five FA Cups, two Europa League titles and three League Cups. They completed the trophy cabinet with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Chelsea's men's team won every possible trophy during the Roman Abramovich era. Premier LeagueFA CupEFL CupCommunity ShieldChampions LeagueEuropa LeagueClub World CupSuper CupChelsea's men's team won every possible trophy during the Roman Abramovich era. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Premier League🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 FA Cup🏆🏆🏆 EFL Cup🏆🏆 Community Shield🏆🏆 Champions League🏆🏆 Europa League🏆 Club World Cup🏆 Super CupChelsea's men's team won every possible trophy during the Roman Abramovich era. https://t.co/Vx53ASp70M

He also transformed the fortunes of Chelsea Women's team. Since Abramovich's arrival, the team have won four Women's Super League titles and three Women's FA Cups.

Understandably, the club's fans were disappointed to hear the news of Abrahovich's exit after two decades. However, they lauded the Russian billionaire for putting the club first before his profit.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo



Gutted. He loved our club so much. It was never a business for him & I’m not sure we’ll ever find that again. I’ll forever be thankful for all the incredible moments that Roman helped make happen. End of the best era, ever Roman Abramovich, the best owner in world football.Gutted. He loved our club so much. It was never a business for him & I’m not sure we’ll ever find that again. I’ll forever be thankful for all the incredible moments that Roman helped make happen. End of the best era, ever Roman Abramovich, the best owner in world football. Gutted. He loved our club so much. It was never a business for him & I’m not sure we’ll ever find that again. I’ll forever be thankful for all the incredible moments that Roman helped make happen. End of the best era, ever 💙

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Roman Abramovich is literally writing off £1.5bn debt owed to him by Chelsea. I think it's safe to say that whoever he sells to he will make sure we will be in good hands. Roman Abramovich is literally writing off £1.5bn debt owed to him by Chelsea. I think it's safe to say that whoever he sells to he will make sure we will be in good hands.

Camilla poulsen 🇩🇰🇺🇦 @Honest_Cfc_Fan Deep it.



Roman Abramovich gifted Chelsea:



£1.5 billion.

World class players.

World class training ground.

World class academy.

Every trophy in football.

All external debts paid.



For free.



Literally.



Incredible. I’m lost for words. Deep it. Roman Abramovich gifted Chelsea: £1.5 billion. World class players. World class training ground.World class academy. Every trophy in football. All external debts paid. For free. Literally. Incredible. I’m lost for words. https://t.co/YNri9Z6NRQ

Dean We've won it all 👊 @DeancarefreeCFC Roman Abramovich the Russian has just raised more money for the Ukraine war relief than the whole of the UK



You know the Russian that was meant to be in putin's pocket Roman Abramovich the Russian has just raised more money for the Ukraine war relief than the whole of the UK You know the Russian that was meant to be in putin's pocket

JohnnyBoyBlue ⭐️⭐️ @MineralsFC What Roman Abramovich has done for Chelsea is priceless no matter what you think of him he loves the club and is trying to protect it at all costs.



The Don will always be Proper Chels. What Roman Abramovich has done for Chelsea is priceless no matter what you think of him he loves the club and is trying to protect it at all costs. The Don will always be Proper Chels.

Williannick @BallTherapyYan Thank the gods Roman Abramovich invested so much money in the Chelsea Academy.



Thats a strong, self-sustaining legacy to leave behind. Thank the gods Roman Abramovich invested so much money in the Chelsea Academy.Thats a strong, self-sustaining legacy to leave behind.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng



That's who the UK government painted as a villain Roman Abramovich wrote off the £1.5bn owed to him while the net procedes of the sale of Chelsea will go to the immediate victims of the war in Ukraine.That's who the UK government painted as a villain Roman Abramovich wrote off the £1.5bn owed to him while the net procedes of the sale of Chelsea will go to the immediate victims of the war in Ukraine.That's who the UK government painted as a villain 💔

Chelsea beat Luton Town in fifth round of FA Cup

While news of Abramovich leaving has taken the limelight, the Blues progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday. They narrowly avoided a major upset against Championship side Luton Town.

Manager Thomas Tuchel started a relatively weak side after their intense Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool on Sunday, which the Blues lost on penalties.

The Championship club took the lead in the second minute to shock the European champions. The Blues came back through a Saul Niguez goal in the 27th minute, but Luton took the lead again in the 40th minute. Timo Werner was the saviour for the Blues in the second half, scoring to level proceedings before setting up Romelu Lukaku for the winner.

The Blues will now travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

