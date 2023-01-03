“It was never ever on” - Michael Owen left baffled by Liverpool star’s decision-making during 3-1 loss to Brentford 

Michael Owen was left scratching his head at what Harvey Elliott did in the build-up to Brentford's second goal during Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League loss at the Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Brentford started the game strongly as Ibrahima Konate's own goal gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute. Liverpool rode their luck for a while and Yoane Wissa saw two of his goals ruled out by VAR. However, he eventually scored in the third attempt.

Elliott let a pass go through his legs as a dummy, hoping his teammates would get the ball. However, the ball ended up with Brentford and the sequence led to Brentford's second of the night.

A baffled Michael Owen reacted to the incident as he said (via HITC):

“This is straight after a disallowed goal. I don’t know for the life of me in your third what Harvey Elliott is doing there? Letting the ball go between his legs. He can’t have had a shout. It was never ever on. Then, all of a sudden, they get outnumbered at the back post and it’s 2-0 and a mountain to climb.”

Samuel @SamueILFC Harvey Elliott lost again in midfield, stop using him as paper under the cracks and just buy a midfielder. Harvey Elliott lost again in midfield, stop using him as paper under the cracks and just buy a midfielder.

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves echoed Owen's sentiment, saying:

“It’s a terrible dummy from Harvey Elliott. It’s not a good ball from Alisson. When you are under pressure, just get the ball long.”

While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain managed to pull one back for the Reds and give Jurgen Klopp's side a glimmer of home, another howler from Konate led to Brentford's third of the night, scored by Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool sit in sixth spot after the defeat with 28 points from 17 games. They trail league leaders Arsenal by 15 points, despite having played one game more.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk was hapless during the first-half of the Premier League clash against Brentford. Klopp decided to take the towering central defender off during the half-time break.

While Harvey Elliott and Kostas Tsimikas were also replaced, Van Dijk's withdrawal caused the most concern amongst fans. Klopp provided an update on Liverpool's most reliable defender, telling beIN Sports (via This is Anfield):

“Virgil felt the hamstring a little bit, He said he’s fine, but when I said we don’t take any risks, the physios were quite happy with that. I think it’s nothing serious, but that’s why we changed him.”

GOAL @goal Liverpool substituted off Virgil van Dijk at half-time Liverpool substituted off Virgil van Dijk at half-time 😱 https://t.co/uDUqiVhiXc

Poll : 0 votes