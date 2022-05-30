“It had never happened to me in Barcelona” – Lionel Messi comments on being victim of boos at PSG

Lionel Messi recently commented on the boos from PSG fans, admitting that it was understandable from the fans' perspective. He added that it never happened at Barcelona, but he is working on reversing the situation.

PSG fans were not happy with Neymar and Messi after the Champions League exit to Real Madrid. They booed the two former Barcelona players throughout the next match, and it was a unique situation for both players.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi: “Whistles to me and Neymar? It’s understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now i want to reverse the situation.” @TyCSports Leo Messi: “Whistles to me and Neymar? It’s understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now i want to reverse the situation.” @TyCSports 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7lWPgxyV5l

Speaking to TyCSports, Messi admitted that he understood why the fans booed him and Neymar at Parc des Princes. However, he is not going to let that affect him and wants to reverse the situation. He said:

"Whistles to me and Neymar? It's understandable, it was particular to me and Ney. It had never happened to me in Barcelona, quite the opposite. But now i want to reverse the situation."

Mbappe and Pochettino comment on PSG fans booing Messi and Neymar

Kylian Mbappe was the star man in the Champions League and was the only player who was not scrutinized by PSG fans. The Frenchman believes the fans should be behind the players, but admitted the players needed to do their job regardless of the atmosphere. He said:

"We would love the supporters to be with us. We understand their disappointment. If they're with us it would be amazing, if not, we'll do our job anyway."

Mauricio Pochettino echoed the same sentiments when he spoke to the media. He also claimed to understand the disappointment of the fans but urged them to back the players. He said:

"The supporters have every right to protest. We're a democracy, but we hope that they will be with us and that they will leave their disappointment and anger to one side. All that to demonstrate to the whole world a strong image of our club."

PSG were leading 2-0 in the Champions League tie against Madrid, thanks to a goal in each game by Kylian Mbappe. However, they were stunned by a Karim Benzema hat-trick in the second half of the second leg.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far