"It is a new blow" - Former Real Madrid general manager defends Gabriel Viega amid criticism from Toni Kroos for Saudi Arabian move

Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano has defended Gabriel Veiga's decision to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli following criticism from Toni Kroos.

Veiga was one of Europe's most sought-after young talents this summer. Many European heavyweights were considering moving for the 21-year-old but he opted to join Al Ahli.

Veiga followed many European household names to Saudi but Real Madrid's Kroos slammed the Spaniard's decision not to remain in Europe. The German said that it was 'embarrassing' before giving his take on younger players heading to the Middle East (via 90min):

"It becomes very difficult when players who are in the middle of their careers and have the quality to play for top clubs in Europe decide to make such changes."

Valdano has come to Veiga's defense by explaining that Europe were once in a similar position to the Saudi Pro League. The former Madrid chief told Spanish outlet La Nacion:

"Europe should remember that it was the Saudi Arabia of the last 20 years, emptying the most important continents of all talent. Well, they have to know that they have a competitor who has two legitimate rights: one, the money to buy, and two, the love of football."

Real Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, and Karim Benzema, 35, have both joined the Saudi Pro League on lucrative contracts. However, the iconic duo are both in the twilight of their careers in comparison to Veiga. Valdano touched on this:

"It is a new blow in the commercialization of football because it is easy to understand that Cristiano and Benzema say I'll open my bag and fill it, but Gabri Veiga, a great Celta promise who is coming out of his shell, has also left. That's practically giving up glory for money."

Valdano has insisted that Kroos should put himself in Veiga's shoes regarding the Spain U21 international's move to Al Ahli from Celta Vigo:

"Kroos has said that it is a shame, and from the footballer's vocation the term is well used, but you have to be in the boy's place when something of that magnitude happens. I don't want to give an opinion without having gone through the experience."

Veiga joined Nadi El Watanniyah from Celta Vigo for €40 million despite interest from Europe. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea were reportedly interested in the Spanish attacker who excelled at the Estadio de Balaídos last season. He bagged 11 goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti lauded Gabri Veiga amid speculation over a potential move to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid also had their sights on Gabri Veiga.

Los Blancos were also reportedly among the sides chasing Veiga's signature this summer. AS reported that the La Liga giants were monitoring the Spaniard's performances and situation at Celta Vigo at the back end of last season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gave a glowing verdict of Veiga before his side clashed with Los Celestes. He stated (via SportsMole):

"I like him, he is an excellent player who has something special."

Veiga not only shined for Celta Vigo last season but also impressed at the U21 European Championships in the summer. He was part of a Spain side that finished runners-up, putting in dazzling performances in six games for La Roja.

The Spaniard can play in an advanced midfield role while also further back in central midfield. He performs well in tight spaces and makes clever runs off the ball to help his side in attack.