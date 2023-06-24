Liverpool to step up interest in 21-year-old La Liga star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly stepped up their interest in Celta Vigo midfielder Gabriel Veiga, who's also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have made an offer to sign Veiga this summer. Their bid is said to be lower than the €40 million release clause in the Spaniard's contract, which has not enthused Celta Vigo.

Club president Carlos Mourino has said that they will not be negotiating a sale with any club. However, he has hinted that they would be powerless if any club activates the clause, telling Cadena SER:

"The clauses are in place, and it is one of the requirements of La Liga. We don't want to sell Gabri Veiga, but they are going to buy him from us. And we can't do anything there.

"We know some of his offers, and it is impossible to reach them. Gabri is a Celta player; he has that feeling. After the game with Espanyol, he went to see Celta B."

He added:

"There are several teams behind Gabri. Real Madrid? They haven't asked us. We don't know if they will have called the player. Of the top 10 in the Premier League, four have asked about him.

"For us, and to make it clear, he is not for sale. We have nothing to negotiate with anyone. We refer (interested clubs) to the (release) clause. The decision is Gabri's. He will play wherever he wants."

Chelsea and Arsenal are yet to submit offers for the midfielder as they focus on other targets.

The Mirror has claimed that the Blues are working on sales right now and will move for Brighton & Hove Albion Moises Caicedo first. The Gunners meanwhile, are battling Manchester City for West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Liverpool-target told not to leave Celta Vigo

Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas has urged Gabriel Veiga to reject all offers and stay at Celta Vigo. He reckons the youngster needs at least one more season with the Spanish side before making a big move.

Aspas was quoted by SPORT as saying:

“What I recommend to Gabri, who is very good and also very young, is that he stay at Celta for at least one more season. Next season is Celta’s centenary, and I would like Gabri Veiga to continue with us.

"Then you can choose to play wherever you want, because his trajectory is fantastic. He is followed by great clubs, I know, but Gabri is 20 years old and has time ahead of him.”

Veiga caught a lot of eyeballs last season with stunning performances for Celta Vigo. The Liverpool target ended the season with 11 goals and four assists in 26 La Liga games and was one of the best in the league.

Moreover, the 21-year-old played three games in an advanced role and started as a striker twice. He spent most of his season in the heart of midfield, so manager Jurgen Klopp will hope to add him as a partner to Alexis Mac Allister, whom they signed from Brighton earlier this summer.

