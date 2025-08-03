"It would be nice just before the season starts" - Pundit asks Alexander Isak to make statement to clarify future amid Liverpool links

Former English attacker Chris Waddle has urged Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak to shed light on his future amid transfer links to Liverpool. The Swedish forward reportedly wants to leave Newcastle as he also missed the side's preseason friendlies.

The 25-year-old is linked to Liverpool, who have made significant additions to the lineup this summer. The Reds reportedly made a £120 million bid for the Swedish attacker. However, it was rejected by the Magpies because they are hesitant about letting Alexander Isak leave.

The Magpies' boss, Eddie Howe, has also admitted that Isak's future at St. James' Park is uncertain. Understandably, Chris Waddle has asked Isak to clarify his future. The former English attacker told Flashscore (via GOAL):

"Obviously players leave and they're moving forward, but to see Liverpool in for Alexander Isak is obviously very disappointing because we know that he's a top player. He's a very important player to the way Newcastle play, and if they're going to get success, they need him up front. You can see why Liverpool obviously are interested. I think they'd like to get Darwin Nunez moved on and bring a new number nine in."

"Isak is very quiet, he never really comes out and does any interviews, never really talks about his life, his future. So, for Newcastle, I'm sure the fans in particular would love him to come forward and answer a few questions. I'm sure Isak has got a lot of love for Newcastle United, but as I said, football is a short-term business," he added

Waddle advised Alexander Isak to come forward and rebuff the rumours around his career. He also claimed that it would be better if the striker provided a statement before the new season gets underway. He added:

"So yes, I'm sure he's had his head turned slightly. He doesn't seem to do any interviews, and it would be nice just before the season starts to say, 'I'm staying at Newcastle and I'm just going to play out this season, enjoy it, and we'll see where it takes me from there'. I think just a simple statement would then stop all the speculation about him."

Meanwhile, Newcastle also have RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins on their transfer radar as potential replacements.

Six clubs interested in signing Liverpool midfielder: Reports

Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson, who has played regular minutes under Arne Slot in the pre-season, is reportedly on the transfer radar of six different clubs. According to Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle, Scottish side Aberdeen are considering signing Stephenson on a permanent transfer.

Dundee United are also interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent deal after a decent loan spell. Stephenson has made 68 senior appearances during his loan spells at Barrow and Dundee United.

Despite naturally playing a midfielder, the Englishman has also featured as a centre-back and a full-back for the Merseyside outfit in the pre-season period. His contract with the Reds expires next summer. As a result, he can potentially leave the Premier League champions.

