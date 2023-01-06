“It is nice to see in real life, in front of you” – Jurgen Klopp reveals what has impressed him the most about Liverpool new boy Cody Gakpo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been left impressed by Cody Gakpo, the Red's latest acquisition in the transfer market.

The Merseysiders signed the Dutch striker from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth €50 million, including add-ons. They reportedly beat competition from arch-rivals Manchester United for his signature.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds' FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Klopp stated that Gakpo has impressed him since he began training with the Merseyside club a few days ago.

The German tactician said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Cody has been in for two full training days and is a joy to watch, to be honest. In our situation, it's really nice to have a player who is pretty natural in a lot of things and knows where the goal is. He is obviously full of joy, enjoying each second, at the moment."

He added:

"He's a good footballer, good in small spaces, likes to shoot from distance, good finisher and dribbler. Everybody who wants to know about him could know as there are a lot of videos out there about him. It is nice to see in real life, in front of you."

Klopp praised the 23-year-old personality and stated that Gakpo looked 'promising and fit and that he would make a positive impact at the club. He said:

"Personality of player is always important. Cody wasn't in my house but on the phone. When you sit together in a room alone then it becomes clear. We had to do it differently this time. But you see his face and warmth there."

He added:

"He looks really promising and fit. The sessions are intense for him because they're different. I'm very positive about him. Coming from a new league is always difficult, but we expect a positive impact."

Football Daily @footballdaily



Jürgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo. 🗣️ “With Cody [Gakpo], he’s been in for two full training days - A joy to watch. It’s really nice to have a player on the pitch who’s natural in a lot of things of the offensive part of the game and knows where the goal is.”Jürgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo. 🗣️ “With Cody [Gakpo], he’s been in for two full training days - A joy to watch. It’s really nice to have a player on the pitch who’s natural in a lot of things of the offensive part of the game and knows where the goal is.” Jürgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/zJ0wCCCvXd

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy excited to see Cody Gakpo play under Jurgen Klopp

Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the Netherlands' first goal against Qatar FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has expressed his excitement about watching Cody Gakpo play at Anfield under the watchful eyes of Klopp.

Murphy believes that the 23-year-old was a much-needed player for the Reds and revealed that even the club's staff were 'shocked' by the news of Gakpo's signing. He told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel:

"I’m really excited by it. Desperately what we need now, especially with the injuries to Jota and Diaz. I’m actually shocked still. I spoke to a friend of mine at Liverpool today who couldn’t believe it.

"A friend of mine, a physio there, and he couldn’t believe he was coming in. It’s just a wonderful signing at a time when Liverpool need a little boost."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk’s involvement in the signing (of Cody Gakpo):



"We didn't need Virgil to convince him but he likes to be involved in these things!" Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk’s involvement in the signing (of Cody Gakpo):"We didn't need Virgil to convince him but he likes to be involved in these things!" 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk’s involvement in the signing (of Cody Gakpo):"We didn't need Virgil to convince him but he likes to be involved in these things!" 🔴 https://t.co/7PavWK9cNE

Poll : 0 votes