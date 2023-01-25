"It would be very nice"- Sergio Aguero opens the door for Lionel Messi to play for his Kings League team Kunisports

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has revealed that it would be wonderful if Lionel Messi opts to join his Kings League team Kunisports in the future.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, alongside influencer Ibai Llanos, has created a new 12-team, seven-a-side tournament called the Kings League. The league, which commenced in January, will hold matches every Sunday in Barcelona, featuring professional footballers as well as some of the most popular streamers and social media icons.

Aguero, who's one of the greatest strikers of the era and has become quite a popular streamer, owns the Kings League team Kunisports. A user recently asked the Argentine whether or not there was a chance that his friend Lionel Messi would feature in the Kings League. Aguero admitted that it would be difficult to bring him in, but revealed that the door was always open for him.

“Obviously it's not easy, it's difficult, but it all depends on Leo's situation at the end of the season. Obviously Leo and anyone have the doors open to play at Kunisports,” the former Atletico Madrid man said (via Clarin).

Every Kings League team can register as many as 12 players, out of which seven can play. Aguero’s Kunisports squad is currently full, but he offered to make room for his countryman.

“It would be very nice, but you still have to see why 12 can play, so one of the two is going to have to leave. Obviously he's going to play and I stream,” Aguero joked.

Saudi Arabian football official wants to see Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League

Newly-minted world champion Lionel Messi has entered the last six months of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. While there is an expectation that the Argentinian will sign an extension, Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) General Secretary Ibrahim Alkassim is hopeful of a Messi-Ronaldo reunion.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Alkassim admitted that he would love to see Messi join Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo and improve the footballing landscape of the country.

“At the moment we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival. Although I will not hide that, as the Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league,” he said.

He added:

“The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course, we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don’t know anything now.”

Lionel Messi was part of the PSG squad that beat Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly clash on 19 January. He scored the game's opening goal as the Parisians nicked a 5-4 victory at the King Fahd International Stadium.

