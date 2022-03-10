"It would be a nightmare" – Rio Ferdinand identifies 'worst scenario' for Manchester United involving Liverpool and Manchester City

Six-time Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool and Manchester City sharing all four of this season's major honors would be a "nightmare" for Manchester United.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and are favorites, alongside City, for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies. The two clubs are also involved in a tight race for the Premier League title.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have already crashed out of the two domestic cups. They are also 22 points behind league leaders Manchester City after 28 matches.

While they are still alive in the Champions League, the Red Devils are not among the favorites to win the title based on their performances this season.

Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at United between 2002 and 2014, believes it would be terrible news for his former club if the Reds and City shared all the titles. He told BT Sport (as quoted by the Manchester Evening News):

"That is such a worst case, worst case. That's the worst scenario I can imagine, Liverpool and City sharing all four of the trophies. It would be a nightmare [for United]."

The former centre-back, however, admitted that the Reds and the Citizens are favorites for the titles. Ferdinand believes only Bayern Munich may be able to stop the two English heavyweights in the Champions League.

He added:

"I can't [see anything other than that]. I think Bayern Munich are the only team that could stop that, and that's a big if. I agree Man City, Liverpool [are too strong]. Chelsea, possibly on their day punch with them - over two games, I think Liverpool and City are too strong."

Manchester United are nowhere near Manchester City and Liverpool at the moment

Manchester United's business last summer inspired confidence among fans as they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, all three have faced their own problems and the Red Devils remain a club in turmoil.

There also seems to be an ever-widening gulf in class between United and their arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City. This was more evident than ever from the matches between Ralf Rangnick's side and the two teams leading the Premier League at the moment.

The Reds thrashed United 5-0 at Old Trafford back in October 2021. Two weeks later, City walked past the Red Devils on their own patch to win 2-0. Pep Guardiola's side followed it up by humiliating United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on March 6.

Manchester United currently seem to be in need of yet another rebuild and are fighting tooth and nail with Arsenal for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Manchester City look set to challenge for the three pieces of silverware still on offer.

