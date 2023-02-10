"It would be a no-brainer" - Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target instead of Jude Bellingham

Didi Hamann has urged his former side, Liverpool, to sign Chelsea target Declan Rice over Jude Bellingham. The former defensive midfielder believes the West Ham United star is what the Anfield side need right now.

Liverpool are eyeing a midfield rebuild this summer, with Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain no longer at their best. The Reds have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

However, Hamann believes that Liverpool are targeting the wrong English midfielder. Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Reds star claimed that Chelsea target Rice should be the pick if they can sign only one player for over £100 million.

"I think they need another three or four midfielders, minimum," said Hamann. "Because if you look at the midfield now I don't think there's an awful lot there. There's talk about Bellingham; whether they can afford him I'm not too sure. Even if you don't get Bellingham you'd probably need to spend between £200-250million in the summer because you need three or four midfielders, probably a defender and then you need to see what happens to the injured players up top."

Hamann admitted that it would be hard for Liverpool to spend around £200 million on midfielders and thus believes that Rice should be the top pick.

"I think it will be mighty, mighty tough, even if they spend £200-250million, which I think they have to, to have a team next season to be competitive. For me the most important position is the defensive midfield role. Next to Rodri, Fabinho was probably the best player in that position in the Premier League in the last five seasons but he hasn't been playing well this season. Fabinho's the wrong side of 30 now."

He added:

"A player I'd like to see is Declan Rice. He's a player who can play there for the next five or six seasons, he gives stability, he's a leader and he gives other players the freedom and the licence to get forward. If you asked me now would I buy Bellingham for £120million or Rice, who would probably be a little bit cheaper, for me it would be a no-brainer. With Bellingham I feel the jury's still out."

Liverpool struggling this season under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool went all the way in all competitions last season and ended up winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They also finished runners-up in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, this season, they are already out of the running for the Premier League while also getting knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Their only hope is the Champions League this season, where they face last season's champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16 this month.

Poll : 0 votes