"It was nothing" - Xavi plays down fears that Barcelona star picked up injury in 3-1 Alaves win

Barcelona boss Xavi has played down fears that midfielder Ilkay Gundogan picked up an injury during their recent 3-1 La Liga win over Alaves on Saturday, February 3.

The Catalan giants were without eight first-team players for the game against Alaves. Their fears were compounded when Gundogan was forced off in the 59th minute, but Xavi has clarified the air.

While talking to the media after the match, the Spanish tactician clarified that the midfielder had just picked up a knock and there was nothing serious.

"There are no injuries today. Gundogan had a knock on his back, but it was nothing," Xavi told reporters (via SportsMole). "I replaced Pedri because he was tired. I've brought in Fermin [Lopez] to provide a little more legs to the team."

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 22nd minute before Gundogan doubled the lead four minutes into the second half. Samu Omorodion pulled one back for his side but Victor Roque restored Barcelona's two-goal lead in the 63rd minute.

Despite playing the last 17 minutes of the match with 10 men after Roque's sending off, Barca managed to hold on to the lead. They climbed up to the third spot on the league table with the win with 50 points after 23 games, seven behind leaders Real Madrid, who have also played a game less.

Barcelona boss Xavi feels Vitor Roque's sending off was "unfair"

Barcelona manager Xavi was not happy with Vitor Roque's sending-off. The Brazilian was shown two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, leaving his boss fuming.

Speaking to the media on the youngster's sending-off, Xavi said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are going to appeal the card to Vitor Roque because it is another mistake by the referee. His expulsion is very unfair. Vitor gives us depth and has scored again."

He added:

“I don’t need to say anything, you’ve already seen it. That we are paying for the Negreira case, that is the reality. That’s what I feel. The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. And I’m never going to talk about the referees again. Then you kill me, but what can I say? I have to tell the truth.”

Xavi has announced that he will step down from his position as the Barcelona manager after the ongoing season. He admitted to being under immense pressure despite leading the side to the 2022/23 La Liga title in his first full season as the club's manager.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here