"It was an obvious choice" - Former Chelsea star on his decision to leave the club after talks with Tuchel

Former Chelsea player Olivier Giroud has revealed that he decided to join AC Milan after talking to Thomas Tuchel and telling him that life at Stamford Bridge had become 'too difficult'.

Winner of 3 major trophies at Chelsea during his spell at the club, Olivier Giroud is now relishing the prospect of playing in Serie A with AC Milan. Speaking to Telefoot about his Chelsea exit, Giroud said:

"I told [Thomas] Tuchel that the last three months had been too difficult.

"It was an obvious choice to leave Chelsea, I moved on with great emotion for all the moments we experienced. Some were good, some others not so much, but we won three important titles."

The 34-year-old will be competing with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for regular playing time and he believes that the both of them have a lot to contribute to the Rossoneri:

"Zlatan is a legend and there will be a real competition between us.

"I can score at least 15 goals, that’s what I hope. If I play every game, that’s what I expect.

"I hope [we can win the Scudetto], we have the quality and young players. It’s a clear target we have."

Olivier Giroud played a significant role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph last season scoring 6 goals. The Blues have signed Romelu Lukaku this season and will be hoping to challenge for major trophies once again.

Chelsea take on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League; AC Milan preparing for Atletico Madrid clash

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League promises plenty of action. Chelsea travel to Turin where they will take on Juventus while AC Milan have a tough match against Atletico Madrid coming up.

Having lost to Manchester City last Saturday, Chelsea will be determined to bounce back with a win against the Serie A giants. Romelu Lukaku will once again be their main man while the likes of Havertz, Kante and Jorginho could have important roles to play.

AC Milan, on the other hand, can count on Olivier Giroud's services for the important match against Atletico Madrid. The Rossoneri lost an entertaining 3-2 match against Liverpool at Anfield and will be desperate for a good result at the San Siro.

