"It is okay to have 3 or 4 beers but the parade is for the people" - When Xavi explained pushing Neymar in the face during Barca's bus parade

Xavi and Neymar were involved in an unsavory incident during the celebratory parade after Barcelona won the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League. Barca defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final.

The Catalan club celebrated their triumph under manager Luis Enrique with an open-top bus parade. However, amidst the celebrations, Xavi was recorded pushing Neymar in the face.

The Barca legend later explained exactly what had happened. He told Qatari outlet SPORT (via GiveMeSport):

"He (Neymar) was trying to take my shoes off and pushing me when I was on the edge of the bus. I said that they should stop messing about and concentrate on the people that had come out to wave as the bus passed."

The legendary midfielder further said about the incident:

“These parades are for the people after all. It’s okay to have three or four beers but the parade is for the people and it’s the chance for us to thank them for our support. You can’t just do what you want to do.”

The Spanish legend bid goodbye to his boyhood club at the end of the 2014-15 season. The Brazilian winger, meanwhile, parted ways with Barca in 2017 to join French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Xavi revealed Neymar expressed his desire to leave Barca during Lionel Messi's wedding

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Neymar's 2017 move to PSG was a record-breaking one. The Parisian club paid the Brazilian's release clause, €222 million, to lure him away from Barca.

Xavi told BBC in 2017 that Neymar expressed his desire to leave the club at Lionel Messi's wedding. He said (via 90min):

"He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club. I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it."

The dynamic winger scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games for Barcelona before joining the Ligue 1 side. He has since scored 116 goals and has provided 75 assists in 168 games for the French club.

Poll : 0 votes