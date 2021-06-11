"It was a joke" - Jordi Alba on Barcelona's decision to sell Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has slammed the club's decision to sell striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last summer. The former Liverpool star was instrumental in Atletico Madrid lifting their first La Liga title in seven years this season.

Barcelona's hierarchy decided to show the exit door to a number of the club's experienced players last summer after the Catalans endured a dismal end to their 2019-20 campaign. Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic were just some of the star players that parted ways with the club.

The sale of Luis Suarez to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid was met with anger and confusion from Barcelona's players and fans alike. The former Liverpool striker spent six years with Barcelona, during which he scored an incredible 198 goals in just 283 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Suarez helped Barcelona win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey titles and a Champions League during his time at Camp Nou. The striker had a close relationship with a number of his Barcelona team-mates, including talismanic forward Lionel Messi.

In his first season with Los Colchoneros, Luis Suarez went on to score 21 goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, leading them to the title.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba slammed the club's decision to sell Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, and labeled the sale of the Uruguayan a 'joke'.

"It's a joke. He is someone who gave a lot to Barcelona, and they practically gave him away for nothing, above all to a direct rival in Atletico. And look, they went on to win the league with him. I didn't like it," said Jordi Alba.

"Aside from the friendship we have, where are you going to find a striker like him? It is difficult to find one. Yes, there are some very good players, but (look) what Luis gave us. He won the league and shut a lot of mouths. His last year wasn't easy at Barca, and he has had the chance to shut some people up."

Barcelona could sell Antoine Griezmann this summer as the Frenchman struggles to replace Luis Suarez at Camp Nou

Barcelona had hoped that French striker Antoine Griezmann would be able to replace Luis Suarez as the club's No.9 this season. Despite scoring 20 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season, Griezmann has been unable to live up to his €120 million price tag since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Barcelona's current financial situation could force them to part ways with some of the club's highest earners, including Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho. Most importantly, Lionel Messi's future at the club also hangs in the balance.

