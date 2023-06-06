"It was one of the best versions of Leo" - Pep Guardiola lauds Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team for their World Cup victory

Pep Guardiola's former pupil Lionel Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The Argentine superstar played a starring role in the triumph. He scored seven goals, including two in the final, and provided three assists during the tournament. Messi won the Golden Ball for his exceptional performances.

Guardiola has now spoken about the former Barcelona superstar's crowning moment. Speaking to ESPN, the Spanish manager said:

“Argentina was the best team in the World Cup. It was smelled that they had created a unique group. It was one of the best versions of Leo. I was very happy for him, Otamendi and Julián. He is ending his career with the title he was missing.”

Lionel Messi played 219 matches under Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona. He scored 211 goals and provided 94 assists during his time under the Spaniard at the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi's future is up in the air

Lionel Messi has already played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot was his last act for the Parisian club. The Argentine will leave the Parisian Club as a free agent after June 30.

Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer. Apart from Barca, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also heavily linked with the Argentine. They have reportedly tabled an offer of €1 billion for two seasons.

According to AS, a Premier League club and a club from a league in which Messi hasn't played have also approached the Argentine. Pedro Gallevano previously reported that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the 35-year-old.

Hence, the saga looks complicated and Messi's future remains up in the air. The player is yet to make a comment on the situation. A decision, though, is expected to be made soon.

