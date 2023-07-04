“It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside” – Jude Bellingham on advice from Beckham after Real Madrid switch

Jude Bellingham has said that he got advice from David Beckham after his move to Real Madrid. He said that the legendary footballer has told him to filter out the negative messages.

The English midfielder has moved to Real Madrid this summer after snubbing a move to Liverpool. The former Borussia Dortmund player also had interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, but the three clubs did not make a bid for him.

Bellingham told PA news agency that he got advice from Beckham, and it was a simple one. The English legend wants him to filter out the negative messages, and focus on the positives:

"David Beckham messaged me briefly to wish me all the best. It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside, so you do hear a lot of things and advice.

"I am quite good at filtering out the good from the bad, so far it has been really positive from ex-players. I will try and take that on board and at some point maybe get in touch with them and see how they adapted to life in Spain."

Why did Jude Bellingham pick Real Madrid this summer?

Jude Bellingham has said that he did not have to think a lot after Real Madrid registered interest in him. He added that he's proud of moving to Los Blancos and did not do it for the money.

Bellingham also said that he had pushed for the move himself and reckons it's the right move in his career. He said at his unveiling:

"The reason I said it's the proudest day of my life is because it's the greatest club in the history of the game. Not many players have the chance to play at such a club. So, I'm very grateful and thankful to the people who have brought me here and given me this opportunity.

"Money's not a big thing for me. I don't think about money when I make these kinds of decisions. I play for the love of the game. I loved the feeling I got from the club. I told them straight away what I felt about the club. It's not the case that the other teams were bad or not good, but Real Madrid is the greatest."

Real Madrid signed Bellingham for £88.5 million, but the fee could rise to £113 million with add-ons.

The midfielder is now set to become only the sixth Englishman to play for Los Blancos. Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate are the five.

Poll : 0 votes